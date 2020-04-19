bride and groom magazine out tomorrow

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to weddings as we know them; couples have been left with little choice but to postpone, and the industry has been left shaken.

But love is not cancelled, and couples and businesses alike are finding innovative ways to celebrate it, including bride and groom magazine.

To help inspire those planning weddings while in isolation, editor Jessica Ball said bride and groom had launched an online shop where people could purchase the magazine.

“When coronavirus restrictions started coming in we knew it was going to a turbulent time for couples wanting to get married as well as industry professionals,” Ms Ball said.

“At a time like this it is even more important to support locals, and this magazine showcases the local wedding industry and what’s possible when you take advantage of the talented suppliers right here in our backyard.”

The cover of the new edition of bride and groom magazine features a photo of Jasmine Mullan and Ryan Davis's Moama wedding by Jacob Heston Weddings.

From those looking to wait until the world returns to normal to those who choose to wed during the pandemic but still want to celebrate when it is all over, Ms Ball said the new edition included plenty of fashion and planning tips.

“It's jam-packed with practical wedding advice from the best-of-the-best in the Goulburn Valley, with 15 real weddings featuring local suppliers in action and not one, but two, styled shoots,” she said.

“And with everyone spending a lot more time at home, now is the perfect time to put the kettle on, pick up a magazine and enjoy."

Bride and groom magazine will also be available at a range of news newsagents throughout the Goulburn Valley. For more information head to www.brideandgroom.com.au