Shepparton woman’s trailblazing tale to become first female town clerk

In 1976, Pat Smith became the first female town clerk in Victoria.

Ten years earlier the so-called ‘marriage bar’, banning married women from working in the public service, had been lifted but businesses and government were still male-dominated.

Pat had been employed by the council since leaving school, and her hard work, friendly nature and commitment to local government earned her steady promotion to the highest office in the organisation.

When a young Pat assisted at citizenship ceremonies as part of her duties with the local council, she noticed that many of the women being naturalised found the occasion quite overwhelming, so when she became town clerk she changed the way the events were run.

Years later she was humbled to learn that her gentle approach had been remembered.

“I was recently on the train to Melbourne when a couple approached me and hugged and kissed me saying that I had naturalised them,” she said.

“It’s nice to know I made a difference to people’s lives.”

When Pat joined the council staff in 1949 as a junior stenographer/telephonist, secretarial skills were not the only requirement of the job; she also had to have a bicycle.

Town clerk Pat Smith, State Development, Decentralisation and Tourism Minister Digby Crozier, and Shepparton Mayor Murray Slee at Breakfast in Melbourne in 1977.

Part of Pat’s job was to deliver the council papers to all the councillors on Friday afternoons, hence the need for a bike.

Like many other people in Shepparton, her bike was stolen during summer.

“Pickers in town would steal a bike to get back out to the orchard, where they would chuck it in the channel,” Pat said.

“I had to buy a new bike, paying it off week by week, but I got my old bike back when they emptied the channels at the end of the season.”

After two years as a junior, Pat was offered the position of secretary to town clerk Raymond West.

“Working for Mr West was great experience,” she said.

“He was very particular about doing things correctly and insisted on everyone being treated with respect and consideration.”

Although Pat was committed to the council, in 1959 she took leave of absence to go overseas with a friend.

It was a bold move for the times; the two girls worked in a travel agency in London for several months and visited as much of Great Britain as they could in their spare time, then took a tour of Europe.

Pat Gibson (nee Smith) reflects on her career in local government, reaching the pinnacle as Victoria's first female town clerk.

When she returned to Shepparton, Pat found it hard to settle down to the flat landscape.

“My brother said he would take me up Mt Major every night for a week,” she said.

“He said, ‘You’re home. It’s flat. Get used to it.’ And I did.”

Having developed a taste for travel, in 1962 Pat entered the Develop Victoria Council’s Country Girl Quest, which offered a round-the-world trip as first prize.

The aim of the quest was to foster a spirit of self-help in country community organisations and to reward community service.

As she was 28 at the time, Pat didn’t think she would stand much chance — but her record of fundraising for the Intellectually Handicapped Children’s Centre, leading her local Sunday school kindergarten, and no doubt her confidence and personality impressed the judges and she was thrilled to win for Shepparton.

Pat asked her parents to decide which of them would come with her, and each championed the case for the other to go.

Her mother won, and in a sign of the times it was reported in the News that Pat was ‘chaperoned’ by her father.

Settling back into work, Pat decided to study for the town clerk qualification.

“The course was all done by correspondence,” she said.

“The tutors were brilliant, many of them were serving town clerks.”

While Pat was studying she didn’t go out much, but she remembers making the effort to go to a party one night.

“All the talk was of the Tigers and I had no idea what they were and had to ask for an explanation.

“Apparently a local bloke was the coach at the time.”

Pat passed her exams with flying colours, topping the country in one of the subjects.

On gaining her qualification she was appointed chief clerk and soon learnt the difference between knowing the Local Government Act and applying it, but obviously made a good job of it as in 1969 she was made deputy town clerk, an unusual position for a woman at that time.

As deputy, Pat filled in for the town clerk Roy O’Brien when he was absent. When he retired, Pat was appointed to the post.

“It was a huge thing, appointing a woman,” Pat said.

“Council was very brave, but I had been around a long time and everyone knew me pretty well.”

Pat was pleased to have the chance to change how citizenship ceremonies were organised and conducted.

“I loved dealing with the new citizens,” Pat said, “but I’d seen that the ceremony could be quite intimidating, especially for the women.

“Some only had enough English to repeat the oath and would be in tears.

“I arranged to have a rehearsal before the ceremony so that people knew what to expect.”

Then deputy town clerk Pat Smith with Nell Porteous, who had retired from local government.

During her time as town clerk the idea of promoting the city became popular and one year the city decided to enter a float in the Moomba parade in Melbourne, in the form of a flower-covered basket.

A group of women gathered to make the flowers, and someone came to teach them how to do it.

“I was pretty hopeless at making flowers,” Pat said, and so the town clerk was soon relegated to sweeping the floor and making tea.

Pat retired from the position of town clerk in 1981 when she married, but was excited to return to local government 11 years later when she was asked to relieve at Violet Town and later at Waranga Shire as Acting Shire Secretary.

When the local councils were reorganised, Pat was appointed chief commissioner of Delatite Shire.

Pat’s dedication to her community didn’t stop when she retired from local government.

As her brother had suffered a painful death from cancer, Pat wanted to do something for people who were dying.

She was asked to join the committee trying to set up a local palliative care service.

“I accepted without a second thought,” Pat said, “and I’ve been involved for about 27 years.”

She left the committee on turning 80 but is still actively involved with Friends of Hospice.

Pat’s contributions to the community are recognised by having the Patricia Smith Children’s Centre in north Shepparton, and more recently a meeting room at the Greater Shepparton City Council offices, named after her.