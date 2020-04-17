News

$140k to fund Shepparton prostate cancer specialist nurse for another year

By Liz Mellino

Goulburn Valley Health prostate cancer specialist nurses Nicole Lewis (left) and Sonia Strachan (right) with chief executive Matt Sharp and Biggest Blokes Lunch committee chair Shane O'Sullivan.

1 of 1

Prostate cancer specialist nurses will continue to service the Goulburn Valley despite Shepparton's Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch not going ahead this year.

Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia yesterday committed $140 000 to fund the Goulburn Valley Health position, which is shared by two nurses, for the next 12 months.

The role has been funded by the Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch since 2014 but the event, which raises funds and awareness for the foundation, cannot go ahead this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Committee chair Shane O'Sullivan said it was crucial the nurses were able to continue their work.

“It's important men still remember to have their PSA (prostate-specific antigen) checked — we don't want the year to go by without the message being spoken about,” he said.

“The sponsors, the committee and the community have all worked hard at ensuring the event's success for 11 years and have donated above and beyond what we ever expected.

“Sonia Strachan and Nicole Lewis (who share the position) have been doing such a great job in the community, so we are thrilled that we can continue their important work for the next 12 months.”

Ms Strachan said diagnosis of prostate cancer was a major life stress.

“And often has long-term impacts on men's physical and emotional wellbeing and quality of life,” she said.

“As a PCFA (Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia) nurse I am there to provide information and comfort for men and families from the point of diagnosis, through treatment and many years beyond into survivorship.”

With 20 000 Australian men diagnosed with prostate cancer each year and 3500 dying from the disease, PCFA chief executive Jeff Dunn said the charity was committed to reducing these figures.

“We are proud to give back to the Goulburn Valley community to ensure that no man endures a diagnosis of prostate cancer without expert nursing care,” he said.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said he was pleased to have Ms Strachan and Ms Lewis on board for the next 12 months.

“We know the roles both Sonia and Nicole fill make a real difference to people who have prostate cancer,” he said.

The money raised at the lunch also helps fund bowel cancer specialist nurse Katie Emanuelli. Mr O'Sullivan said her work at Goulburn Valley Health would continue to be funded from the event's surplus funds.

Latest articles

News

GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital has not yet confirmed the position of the staff member. A spokesperson said the staff member was currently self-isolating, and was no longer at the...

Charmayne Allison
News

$140k to fund Shepparton prostate cancer specialist nurse for another year

Prostate cancer specialist nurses will continue to service the Goulburn Valley despite Shepparton’s Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch not going ahead this year. Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia yesterday committed $140 000 to fund the Goulburn Valley...

Liz Mellino
News

Murchison jars commemorate fallen soldiers

Murchison RSL sub-branch members are adding a simple touch to the town’s cenotaph for Anzac Day commemorations this month. Volunteers will paint images of soldiers and poppies on 42 jars, which will be illuminated with candles. Unfortunately...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Breaking News

Wild police chase ends in dramatic arrest in Echuca

A WILD police pursuit through three towns involving ground and air searches ended in a dramatic arrest in Echuca early today. Two men allegedly led police on a chase through the back roads of Tallygaroopna, Bunbartha and eventually Echuca before...

Ivy Jensen
News

Nazi and Chinese flags found on communications tower

Kyabram residents awoke to an ugly sight on Sunday when a Nazi flag along with two Chinese national flags were flying high on the communications tower.

Kyabram Free Press
News

Fire rips through Tatura home

The residents of a Tatura home are lucky to be alive after a fire ripped through their house on Good Friday. CFA brigades from Tatura and Shepparton were called to the Service St property about 9 am. It took a little more than an hour to...

James Bennett