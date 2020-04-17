$140k to fund Shepparton prostate cancer specialist nurse for another year

Prostate cancer specialist nurses will continue to service the Goulburn Valley despite Shepparton's Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch not going ahead this year.

Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia yesterday committed $140 000 to fund the Goulburn Valley Health position, which is shared by two nurses, for the next 12 months.

The role has been funded by the Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch since 2014 but the event, which raises funds and awareness for the foundation, cannot go ahead this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Committee chair Shane O'Sullivan said it was crucial the nurses were able to continue their work.

“It's important men still remember to have their PSA (prostate-specific antigen) checked — we don't want the year to go by without the message being spoken about,” he said.

“The sponsors, the committee and the community have all worked hard at ensuring the event's success for 11 years and have donated above and beyond what we ever expected.

“Sonia Strachan and Nicole Lewis (who share the position) have been doing such a great job in the community, so we are thrilled that we can continue their important work for the next 12 months.”

Ms Strachan said diagnosis of prostate cancer was a major life stress.

“And often has long-term impacts on men's physical and emotional wellbeing and quality of life,” she said.

“As a PCFA (Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia) nurse I am there to provide information and comfort for men and families from the point of diagnosis, through treatment and many years beyond into survivorship.”

With 20 000 Australian men diagnosed with prostate cancer each year and 3500 dying from the disease, PCFA chief executive Jeff Dunn said the charity was committed to reducing these figures.

“We are proud to give back to the Goulburn Valley community to ensure that no man endures a diagnosis of prostate cancer without expert nursing care,” he said.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said he was pleased to have Ms Strachan and Ms Lewis on board for the next 12 months.

“We know the roles both Sonia and Nicole fill make a real difference to people who have prostate cancer,” he said.

The money raised at the lunch also helps fund bowel cancer specialist nurse Katie Emanuelli. Mr O'Sullivan said her work at Goulburn Valley Health would continue to be funded from the event's surplus funds.