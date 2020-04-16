Diesel spill leaves a trail from Shepparton to Mooroopna

A truck leaking diesel left a messy clean-up job on the road between Shepparton and Mooroopna early this afternoon.

It is understood the truck, which was carrying a 20 000 litre tank of diesel, started to leak while on the road, leaving behind an impressive trail from High St, Shepparton along the Peter Ross Edwards Causeway to Mooroopna.

CFA District 22 duty officer Peter Bell said crews from Mooroopna and Shepparton were called to the site around noon to clean the diesel from the road.

CFA crews, along with VicRoads, council and police, worked to cordon off the area while the spill was dealt with, with Mr Bell confirming traffic was kept flowing.

He said a material, often sand, would have been used to cover the spill and absorb the liquid from the road.

He said this was usually done quickly, especially in wet conditions, because the road could become slippery and dangerous for drivers.

Once CFA crews finished covering the spill the incident was handed over to VicRoads staff.