Murchison jars commemorate fallen soldiers

By James Bennett

Maria and Peter Cutcliffe have painted poppies on jars in honour of fallen soldiers from Murchison for Anzac Day.

Murchison RSL sub-branch members are adding a simple touch to the town's cenotaph for Anzac Day commemorations this month.

Volunteers will paint images of soldiers and poppies on 42 jars, which will be illuminated with candles.

Unfortunately coronavirus restrictions have forced the cancellation of the traditional dawn service; however, two RSL members will privately place the jars before April 25.

Treasurer Peter Cutcliffe said 42 soldiers from Murchison died in World War I.

His wife, Maria, has been in charge of the jars and is working on a different design for each one.

The poppies as well as crosses and soldiers will be painted on the 42 jars.

She said all it took was a few pots of paint and help from fellow locals.

“It's a real community effort,” she said.

“Other people have come up with some fantastic ideas.”

She added with a laugh: "I just want my jars to be a bit more perfect.”

Nothing is official with the jar layout but Mrs Cutcliffe said it would probably be designed as a cross.

Candles will be lit inside the jars.

Mr Cutcliffe — who served for more than 20 years in the Army — said the Anzac spirit must not be forgotten.

“I've always had some sort of commemoration; ever since I joined up,” he said.

“It could be working around the cenotaph or helping with the service.

“To me it's important to remember what has gone before.

“This Anzac Day's meaning is still the same, we'll just be doing it a little different.”

