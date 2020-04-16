News

Dahlias a peaceful haven for Invergordon’s Rodney Clarke

By Shepparton News

Shirley and Rodney Clarke among their rows of dahlias.

1 of 1

Growing 1400 dahlias (that's more than 250 different varieties) Invergordon's Rodney Clarke could be forgiven for losing track of his rambling flower farm.

But no, he knows the identity of almost every single blossom.

And there's no place he'd rather be than strolling among the rows of blooms, clipping off a bud here or a dead leaf there.

Above all, admiring the beauty these plants produce day after day.

“I love the relaxation I get out of it. And I'm in awe of all the different varieties,” he said.

“I often just stand and look at them; they're just so damn pretty.”

Rodney has been growing dahlias for 15 years.

His love of the flowers was planted when he was a little boy, wandering through gardens belonging to family friends in Warrnambool.

But running a bustling beef cattle farm for much of his adult life, it wasn't until recently he found the time to finally set up his dream dahlia patch.

The 57 m by 9 m lot is now a riot of colour.

“Dahlias aren't hard to grow. There's a bit of work involved with disbudding and preparing the flowers, as we tend to show a lot,” Rodney said.

“After a big storm swept through the area last winter, my entire dahlia house was taken out.

“So I've been rebuilding a brand new set-up this year, and renaming all the ones that lost names.”

And while there may not be any shows for a while due to the coronavirus, Rodney's just glad he can still tend to his farm.

“This is the perfect place to relax amid all this craziness,” he said.

“Luckily I can isolate and still take care of my dahlias.”

Read more news from around town

Meet your neighbours

Bin night has turned into the funniest night of the week

Barmah lockdown gig connects the world

Latest articles

News

Online marketplace to launch in Benalla enabling businesses to trade during the pandemic

Benalla businesses will soon have a new website — ‘Buy from Benalla’ — where they can continue to trade in an online marketplace. The website, which is free for businesses, will go live later this month and is being set up in...

Simon Ruppert
News

Benalla still on three COVID-19 cases but it is important to not become complacent

Tuesday’s Department of Health and Human Services figures confirm that Benalla Rural City still only has three confirmed COVID-19 cases and that the rate of new cases across the state continues to decrease.

Simon Ruppert
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton goes six days with no new COVID-19 cases

It has now been six days since Greater Shepparton last recorded a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Breaking News

Wild police chase ends in dramatic arrest in Echuca

A WILD police pursuit through three towns involving ground and air searches ended in a dramatic arrest in Echuca early today. Two men allegedly led police on a chase through the back roads of Tallygaroopna, Bunbartha and eventually Echuca before...

Ivy Jensen
News

Nazi and Chinese flags found on communications tower

Kyabram residents awoke to an ugly sight on Sunday when a Nazi flag along with two Chinese national flags were flying high on the communications tower.

Kyabram Free Press
News

Fire rips through Tatura home

The residents of a Tatura home are lucky to be alive after a fire ripped through their house on Good Friday. CFA brigades from Tatura and Shepparton were called to the Service St property about 9 am. It took a little more than an hour to...

James Bennett