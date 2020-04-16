Dahlias a peaceful haven for Invergordon’s Rodney Clarke

Growing 1400 dahlias (that's more than 250 different varieties) Invergordon's Rodney Clarke could be forgiven for losing track of his rambling flower farm.

But no, he knows the identity of almost every single blossom.

And there's no place he'd rather be than strolling among the rows of blooms, clipping off a bud here or a dead leaf there.

Above all, admiring the beauty these plants produce day after day.

“I love the relaxation I get out of it. And I'm in awe of all the different varieties,” he said.

“I often just stand and look at them; they're just so damn pretty.”

Rodney has been growing dahlias for 15 years.

His love of the flowers was planted when he was a little boy, wandering through gardens belonging to family friends in Warrnambool.

But running a bustling beef cattle farm for much of his adult life, it wasn't until recently he found the time to finally set up his dream dahlia patch.

The 57 m by 9 m lot is now a riot of colour.

“Dahlias aren't hard to grow. There's a bit of work involved with disbudding and preparing the flowers, as we tend to show a lot,” Rodney said.

“After a big storm swept through the area last winter, my entire dahlia house was taken out.

“So I've been rebuilding a brand new set-up this year, and renaming all the ones that lost names.”

And while there may not be any shows for a while due to the coronavirus, Rodney's just glad he can still tend to his farm.

“This is the perfect place to relax amid all this craziness,” he said.

“Luckily I can isolate and still take care of my dahlias.”

