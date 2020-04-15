Say ‘I do’ in the drive-through

Not even a global pandemic can postpone love.

While traditional celebrations have been put on pause, drive-though weddings are now an option for Goulburn Valley love birds.

When celebrant Jennifer Broadbent called Prue Peters of Prue Peters Photography with the idea, she jumped at the opportunity.

“I love outside the square, count me in,” Mrs Peters said.

Under COVID-19 restrictions, weddings are limited to five people: the couple, a celebrant and the two witnesses needed to make a marriage legal.

But with Mrs Peters acting as both photographer and witness, couples can have their cake and eat it too, all while adhering to social-distancing rules.

Mrs Broadbent said they could make it official from the comfort of their own vehicle.

“It could be drive-through, it could be drive-up, it could be ride-up,” she said.

“They can be out of the car, in the car, they can arrive on horseback if they want to; whatever appeals to them.

“It can be as relaxed or as formal as they want it to be — they can be in their bridal gown and suits or they can be in jeans and a T-shirt.”

Whether it is at a venue, in a park or a driveway, Mrs Peters said drive-through weddings could be tailored to suit the couple and could even be live-streamed or include an extended photography session.

“It can be as lovely, as quirky or as weird as you want,” she said.

“It doesn't have to be their big wedding; they can do it and have it legalised and then have their beautiful wedding down the track and renew their vows, or just have a reception.”

Mrs Broadbent said there were plenty of reasons couples may choose to tie the knot during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This time, more than ever, we need to feel that connection with one another,” she said.

“There's so much uncertainty and there's a very serious side to it too.

“Spouses have a lot more say when it comes to medical issues and things like that, and those relying on fiancée visas need to get married within a certain period of time, so those still need to happen.”

While for others it presents a unique opportunity to marry without the normal financial and family pressures.

“Do you know how many people aren't married because they can't afford it, they don't want to stand up in front of people — and this is the perfect out,” Mrs Broadbent said.

“You don't have to invite Uncle Joe and Aunty Margaret that you haven't seen in 50 years.”

The pair already has the first drive-through wedding booked in for Sunday, May 17 — a couple who did not already have wedding plans in action.