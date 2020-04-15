News

Driver fails to stop for police in Ardmona on Good Friday

By Liz Mellino

CCTV footage shows the man police would like to speak to in relation to the alleged incident.

Police are seeking to identify the driver of a vehicle that allegedly failed to stop for police in Ardmona on Good Friday.

It is understood police attempted to intercept the vehicle just after 2 pm on April 10 near the intersection of the Midland Hwy and Turnbull Rd in Ardmona.

Police allege the vehicle, which had no registration plates attached to it, failed to stop and instead increased its speed when police signalled for the driver to pull over.

While police initially attempted to intercept the vehicle they did not begin a pursuit once it sped off.

The vehicle is believed to be a Holden Commodore sedan, possibly dark blue or black.

Police said they observed the male driver obtaining petrol from a Mooroopna service station prior to the incident.

They later returned to the service station and obtained a copy of the CCTV footage, which showed the alleged driver.

He is described as having dark hair with a fringe on his left side, and was seen wearing dark coloured track pants and a black hoodie.

Anyone who can identify the person of interest is urged to contact State Highway Patrol Leading Senior Constable Stephen Dixon on 03 9409 8123.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppers.com.au

