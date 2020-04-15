Dhurringile woman in “excruciating” pain due to surgery suspension

A Dhurringile woman is begging the government to loosen restrictions on elective surgery as she endures excruciating pain awaiting a hip replacement.

Joanne Honeybun, 50, was rushed to GV Health emergency on April 3 when her chronic hip pain reached agonising levels.

But due to the Federal Government's suspension of all non-urgent elective surgeries from March 26 in response to coronavirus, the hospital had no choice but to refuse her surgery.

“I broke down in tears when they told me,” she said.

“When you're living with severe pain 24/7, it takes its toll on you.

“I've been at GV Health for 10 days now on massive doses of pain medication, but they won't be able to keep me here for long. When I get home, what happens then?

“I am by no means bagging GV Health or the government, they are just doing what is necessary to keep people safe.

“But surely there is space to look at elective cases individually.”

Running a dairy farm with her husband, Ms Honeybun is used to maintaining a flying pace in work and life.

Dhurringile's Joanne Honeybun has been in GV Health for 10 days.

But chronic arthritis in both hips has turned every day into a living hell.

“Just doing dishes is excruciating and can take an hour, as I have to pause between each dish to deal with the pain,” she said.

Ms Honeybun has been on the GV Health waiting list for a double hip replacement since December.

But two weeks ago, her condition deteriorated to the point painkillers were useless and she became completely housebound.

“On Friday, April 3 I broke down and said to my husband, ‘I can't do this anymore’," she said.

“I couldn't even get in the ute for him to drive me to hospital, so he called the ambulance.

“They took me to the emergency department, assessed me and gave me heavy drugs which had little effect.”

She was admitted to the medical ward, where doctors told her the only solution was to replace one hip to alleviate the pain until the other hip could also be replaced.

But when an orthopaedic surgeon presented her case to the hospital the following Thursday, it was "flatly denied" because of coronavirus.

“So I've been waiting at GV Health ever since,” she said.

“They've just been adjusting my medications, as the high doses have been causing internal issues.

“But once that's sorted, I'll be sent home.”

The elective surgery suspension aims to preserve resources, including protective equipment, and help hospitals brace for an anticipated influx of coronavirus cases.

While Ms Honeybun acknowledged restrictions were necessary — and the hospital must follow rules enforced by the government — she insisted surgeries should be assessed individually.

“I totally understand hospitals and the government have to do what they have to do,” she said.

“But surely the government could allow a little individuality around this — look at things case-by-case, hospital-by-hospital, region-by-region.

“And look at things in real time. Because at this point, Shepparton is not overrun with coronavirus cases.

“A nurse told me there are currently only two inpatients in the whole hospital.”

Ms Honeybun has already started emailing politicians, both state and federal, begging for changes or clauses to be included with the restrictions.

“I'm taking up an important bed in GV Health at this time,” she said.

“But the surgery could have been done right away, I would have recovered for four to five days and then left.”

The Dhurringile farmer is preparing to return home in a couple days — a prospect already filling her with dread.

“A farming friend has lent me her mother's walking frame, so I'll hobble around with that and do what I can,” she said.

“But it's very frustrating. And it's not only me.

“There are so many others out there, waiting for surgeries to end the pain, so they can return to a normal life.”

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said he appreciated this was a difficult time for locals awaiting elective surgery.

“I am sorry some people will have to live with symptoms of their illness for longer,” he said.

“However, the current situation regarding COVID-19 has required GV Health, and indeed all health services, to reorganise how our services are provided and we hope to be able to resume our normal range of services as soon as possible.

“I wish to assure patients waiting for elective surgery that have been classified as category two and three who have had their surgery deferred that their place on the waiting list will not be impacted.

“Patients are also encouraged to contact their GP or referring doctor if there are any changes in their condition.”

GV Health is currently only undertaking category one elective surgery and emergency surgery.

Category one surgeries are those where admission to the health service is required within 30 days for a condition that has the potential to deteriorate quickly to the point it might become an emergency.

All patients currently on GV Health’s elective surgery waiting list are being reviewed by medical, nursing and elective surgery management teams to ensure they are placed in the correct clinical category.

Any patient on GV Health’s elective surgery waiting list can call 5831 0024 if they become concerned and/or their circumstances change.

A Victorian Government spokesperson said while this was a challenging time, it was essential hospitals had increased capacity to meet the expected surge in caseloads due to coronavirus.