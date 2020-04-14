Kialla couple back in Australia after four weeks stranded in Peru

After four weeks trapped in a Swissôtel in Lima, Peru - three of those confined to a single room - Kialla's David and Sally Cole have finally returned to Australian soil.

The couple was among 280 Australian and New Zealand evacuees arriving in Melbourne from Peru on Friday as authorities continue to rescue travellers stranded abroad due to coronavirus.

David and Sally said the relief was palpable as the plane touched down on the tarmac, with passengers clapping as weeks of anxiety and uncertainty came to an end.

The evacuees were immediately ushered to a Melbourne hotel, where they are now in the initial days of a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Once that's up, the couple will return to their Kialla home, finally emerging from six weeks of total isolation.

And Sally knows exactly what she'll do.

“I'll go straight to my garden, sit in the sun and smell the roses,” she said.

David and Sally said they never imagined the roller-coaster that awaited them when they flew to Peru on March 8 for a dream South American adventure.

But after a week exploring Machu Picchu, their plans came crashing down when Peru's borders closed on March 15 to slow the spread of coronavirus.

After missing out on remaining flights out of the country the day the borders closed, David and Sally became stranded in their hotel.

When the News initially spoke to the Kialla couple a week into their isolation, they were allowed to interact with the other hotel guests and were already building friendships.

But that soon came to an end.

“One day we were celebrating a birthday party with a couple other guests, the next we were told we couldn't leave our rooms,” David said.

“Then slowly, one by one, guests started being evacuated. First the Americans, then the Canadians and so on.”

Eventually, David and Sally were among only five remaining guests in the 345-room hotel, waiting anxiously for any news of a flight home.

“Once coronavirus hit, our insurance was null and void, so we were worried about getting ill - not just with the virus, but with anything,” David said.

A light at the end of the tunnel came when, a week ago, Chimu Adventures offered their clients a charter flight out of Peru.

With plenty of seats left over, David and Sally attempted to get their hands on two precious tickets, priced at $5100 apiece.

But, once again, they missed out.

“The Australian Government was desperately trying to figure something out at this point because once the Chimu flight left, restrictions became more and more severe,” Sally said.

A member of an ‘Aussies in Peru’ chat kept them up-to-date, posting translations of the Peruvian president's daily addresses.

These included announcements of tighter restrictions, extended curfews and a greater military presence in the streets.

“We think the Peruvian president acted admirably, shutting up shop from the beginning,” David said.

“It just shows how seriously Australia needs to take this virus.”

Finally, on Wednesday, April 8, the couple was thrown a lifeline.

It was confirmed they would be on a repatriation flight organised by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade the next day, with tickets priced at $2550 per person.

“It was actually quite sad saying goodbye to the hotel staff, as we had made friends with them throughout the weeks,” David said.

“After arriving at the Lima military base, we flew to Santiago and then to Melbourne. All up, we went 42 hours without sleep.”

They arrived exhausted but relieved in Melbourne early Friday morning, where guests disembarked and left the airport 20 at a time.

While it took David and Sally five hours to get from the plane to the hotel, they said it was worth it.

“It was very well organised and we felt safe. We certainly didn't want them to make the same mistake as the Ruby Princess,” David said.

Now, they're waiting out the remaining two weeks of quarantine in their Melbourne hotel, where they'll continue to tackle plenty of sudokus, crossword puzzles and TV shows.

And count down the days until they can return home.

“It will have certainly been an interesting six weeks,” David said.

“With the benefit of hindsight, we can now see how quickly things were going to escalate. But when we left Australia, we had no idea the virus would spread like it has.

“We're so thankful the Victorian and Australian governments have done so much to get us home.”

As for Peru: "We'll definitely go back,” Sally said.

“The people were absolutely lovely. And as for our hotel, we couldn't think of a better place to be isolated for four weeks.”

