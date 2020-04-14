Shepparton childcare centres may survive but will family day care?

Shepparton's childcare centres may survive under the Federal Government’s free childcare plan, but smaller family day care centres fear inevitable shutdowns.

This is because some family day cares were experiencing a higher demand for their services, unlike long day care centres, despite having their income slashed to half.

The government announced it would be reimbursing childcare centres across Australia with 50 per cent of their recorded income pre-coronavirus, on the condition they remained open and offered free childcare.

Centres also have the option to supplement this with the fortnightly $1500 JobKeeper payment if they have lost more than 30 per cent of their income.

Free childcare will benefit parents and some centres: Audrey Murphy with Isabella White having a gardening lesson at the Kialla day care centre.

Ignite Minds Family Day Care director Ujjval Goble said many family day care operators were seeing more than half their income disappear while maintaining a similar, if not higher, workload.

While only eight per cent of all children in childcare across Australia were in family day care, he said there had been greater interest in the service since COVID-19.

He said this was because children would be looked after in smaller groups in a carer's home, and therefore were at lower risk of contracting the virus.

He said family day care centres that charged an hourly rate higher than the $11.10 cap would still have their income reduced to half the cap under this plan — earning $5.55 an hour.

Mr Goble insisted the solution was to keep childcare means-tested, similar to the pre-existing Child Care Subsidy.

“Families that continue to earn an income should pay a fee proportionate to their income,” he said.

His organisation completes the admin for a number of family day cares in Victoria, including four in the Shepparton area.

Noelene's Nest Family Daycare owner Noelene Webster operates under Ignite Minds Family Day Care, and has been worried for her business.

“I will only be okay if we can get JobKeeper — it might balance my income out.” she said.

“We just have to wait for answers.”

Under the government's plan, she would see her income reduce to about $3.50 a child per hour — not only would her hourly income be cut from about $11 to $5.50, but she would have to continue to pay a $2 levy to Ignite Minds Family Day Care for admin.

While she had only been taking care of two children since the pandemic began — two others have stopped attending since the virus outbreak — she believed she might see an increase in demand for her services from essential workers, who would see family day care as a low-risk childcare option.

This would mean she would have to operate on a similar level to before COVID-19, but with half the income.

However, Kialla Children’s Centre co-director Tara Jeffrey said she believed their larger day care would be able to function under the new plan, and was "very relieved" for families.

This was despite attendance being down more than half, from 44 to less than 20 children a day.

“We're expecting we can function as a business, where we can still provide that normality for the children and their families,” she said.

“Some have been choosing to self-isolate, but were worried about paying fees.”

A statement from Greater Shepparton City Council said its kindergartens and long day care centres would continue operating.

A federal departmental spokesperson said if a day care operator had questions about how the funding would impact their business, they should contact the department.

“We will work with them through their payments under the Early Childhood Education and Care Relief Package and the JobKeeper package,” the spokesperson said.

“Exceptional circumstances funding is available.”

The childcare plan came after widespread concern the sector would collapse, as families hurriedly withdrew their children from services nationwide.

