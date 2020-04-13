Louie the cocker spaniel is there, no matter what

Louie the cocker spaniel from Tatura is not a trained therapy dog.

But he has helped his owner Mel Newton battle depression.

She said the nine-year-old came into her life when she needed him most.

Mel was living in Albury and suffering from severe depression when her friend said she should get a puppy.

So she turned to her local newspaper, where she found her soon-to-be black and white pup advertised.

“I met him and just fell in love,” she said.

“Just having him as company was very therapeutic.

“It has been a blessing to have a dog during those times.”

Louie was a placid and sweet puppy, as she expected. Mel's family dog was also a cocker spaniel and she knew them to be a faithful and loving breed.

She went through lots of names trying to find one that fit, ultimately choosing Louie, but couldn't help but give him two middle names.

“His name is Louie Sunny Charles Newton,” she said.

“But we call him Lewis on more formal occasions.”

As well as being a great friend, he has some amusing antics that always make Mel laugh.

He gets extremely excited over his squeaky toy pig and has already destroyed two.

“He's onto his third piggy now,” she said.

“I’ve bought him other toys but for some reason he’ll always go back to piggy.

“It's pretty funny when he's in the mood to play.”

Louie is also well trained, to the point where he does what he’s told even if he's clearly trying to resist.

“He does a really awkward ‘roll-over’,” she said with a laugh.

“If I tell him to roll-over, he reluctantly puts his front shoulder down, rear end in the air, and then eventually he’ll flop over.

“It’s one of the things I tried to teach him but he wasn’t keen on learning.”

Nine-year-old cocker spaniel: Louie loves taking a dip more than anything else.

Mel said Louie was always up for an adventure.

And they've had a few together over the years, especially when swimming is involved.

“I’ll take him anywhere where there’s water, and he’ll be there for hours,” Mel said.

He's also happy to travel further inland, enjoying all aspects of the great outdoors.

“We go camping with family to Mitta Mitta in Victoria and he'll come along,” she said.

“He loves being around people.”

But among the great times, there have been unsettling moments of ill health.

When he was younger, he was run over by a car, which was traumatic for both Mel and Louie.

“It was horrible to see him in pain,” she said.

And only last week, he had problems with his liver, which the vet suspected was caused by him eating something toxic.

“It was a rough week but he’s come good.”

Louie continues to be a beacon of joy, lighting up Mel's life with his amicable nature and contagious grin.

And the difficult moments just reaffirm how important a companion he is.

“I always have a loyal friend by my side,” she said.

