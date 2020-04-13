Witnesses sought following arson at Shepparton petrol station

A man is expected to face court tomorrow after he allegedly set fire to a petrol bowser in town on Friday night.

Shepparton police Criminal Investigation Unit Senior Constable Jessica Williams said a petrol bowser at the Caltex service station along Wyndham St in Shepparton caught fire at around 11pm.

Police allege a Shepparton man, 40, set fire to one of the bowers at the station however they said they were unsure as to the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.

"The incident caused significant damage to the petrol bowser," Sen Const Williams said.

"The fire was contained and no one was injured."

The fire damaged the petrol bowser.

Police confirmed the man was arrested following the alleged incident and charged with criminal damage by fire and reckless conduct endagering serious injury.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Shepparton Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

While the petrol station was closed at the time of the alleged incident, Sen Const Williams said there were a number of cars in the area who may have witnessed the fire.

Anyone who saw the alleged incident occur or who has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is urged to contact the Shepparton police Station on 58 205 777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au