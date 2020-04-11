Country pubs do things differently

It's called the coronavirus pivot.

No, it's not a new dance move, it means country pubs are changing tack to provide takeaway meals, groceries and even toiletries while the pandemic lockdown is in place.

Dookie's Gladstone Hotel owners Bryan and Val Florence have already provided hundreds of takeaway dinners for locals and are now considering setting up supplies of groceries and household goods to keep customers supplied while restrictions are in place.

“I saw a Facebook post from an elderly Dookie couple asking if anyone delivers items,” Mr Florence said.

“I thought, we've lost our bar trade but we've still got our suppliers — and I wanted to help. If anyone is unable to collect, we can drop it around.

“I grew up out here — we've got an ageing population, so we're happy to step in. I know all of our customers.”

Mrs Florence, originally from Kyabram, said in a normal week of trading they would serve around 350 meals, but despite restrictions they provided 250 takeaway meals last week, and were up to 239 meals this week.

“It's been amazing, the support has been more than we could have hoped for,” she said.

Mrs Florence said they employed a chef from Sydney and were keen to keep him in town.

“He's cooking up all sorts of things — spicy meatballs, fresh hot cross buns — we'll try anything,” she said.

Dookie's Gladstone Hotel publicans Val and Bryan Florence only took over the pub in December - now they are the only food outlet in town.

Mr Florence said parmigianas were definitely the most popular order.

“They're flying out the door — we do 10 different varieties of parmies,” he said.

While they already provide meat cuts and vegetables for sale, the publicans are drawing up a list of of other household items to order from suppliers including detergents, laundry supplies and toiletries.

“We've got a responsibility to keep this going,” Mr Florence said.

“When a small town loses its pub, it loses its identity. We don't want to be known as the last publicans of the Dookie pub.”

The Gladstone Hotel is open for takeaway food and alcohol from 10 am to 8 pm. To order, phone the pub on 5828 6237.

Other country pubs offering takeaway services include:

Murchison's Railway Hotel is open from Wednesday to Saturday for takeaway meals.

Nagambie's Royal Mail Hotel has a drive-through convenience store offering meat, fish, eggs, bread and tinned food, as well as takeway dinners and alcohol. Phone 5794 2488 to order.

The Wunghnu Tavern is open from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday and Friday for takeaway dinners. On Good Friday takeaway lunches are on offer from noon to 1.30 pm. To order, phone 5862 2965.