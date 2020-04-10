We Go Together: Soenke and Daniel

Locals Soenke Tremper and Daniel Thomson are the bright minds behind drought relief organisation Giz A Break, a not-for-profit program taking children on four days of hiking, driving, swimming and fishing adventures in highland Victoria to help them build drought resilience. They are also each other's biggest fans.

Soenke:

I am 41 years old. We — that is, my wife Louise and kids Anneliese and Johan — live in Dookie, the jewel in Greater Shepparton’s crown.

Louise and I run Primary Projects, a healthcare and community consultancy.

But more to the point, Dan and I have created and run the non-profit Giz A Break Limited, a registered charity that wraps health promotion into an off-road touring format.

I first met Dan shortly after I moved to Shepparton from Melbourne six years ago.

At the time, I was running a health organisation that contracted Dan to provide dietetics services.

He’s an accredited practising dietitian and a top bloke — so we stayed in touch and I ended up recruiting him into a general practice I worked with later on.

He won’t like me saying this, but the fella is man-crush material: fit, smart, kind, and “just normal” in a nice way, and likes a fish and a laugh. Just the kind of person you just cannot not like. Let’s see if we can make him blush: did I mention he’s also good looking? Ha!

Well, we went from working together to exchanging ideas on some business things, and then I got him to join the Goulburn Valley Medical Workforce Fund, a charitable fund I chair.

I guess our friendship really developed since we collaborated on Giz A Break a little more than a year ago.

Because it was such a huge task — setting up a company, getting insurance to take kids four-wheeling, getting it registered as a charity with deductible gift recipient status, and then getting grants and delivering on the dream.

That we accomplished while working full-time and taking care of our families, too.

We had to be honest, open, sharing the wins and the highs and the lows and blows all the time. So, I guess Dan knows more about me than many people who have known me for a while, and vice-versa, I think.

We’re constantly needing to adjust while never losing our focus and purpose, so we have plenty of conversations about what drives us. We connect often on that “values” level, and I think that made our friendship and also an effective partnership.

Soenke Tremper.

Fist-pumping moments: golly, we had a lot over the last year.

Getting through the selection process to pitch our Giz A Break idea at The Funding Network’s “Pitch Night” — which is a bit like a community-based version of Shark Tank — nailing our pitch, receiving twice as much funding as we thought we’d get, then racing to get the company set up and insured, landing pro-bono legal (thanks, Baker McKenzie) and accounting (thanks, O’Brien O’Donnell) support, delivering on our idea and smashing our own expectations, getting two further contracts and having more in the making — 2019 was awesome.

There’s nothing quite like working as a team, working your proverbial off, and realising a vision as a result and against the odds.

The biggest highlight was receiving unsolicited feedback from participants, their parents, funders, and community members to let us know how much of an impact our initiative had.

Best moments in my professional career, hands down.

We’d been using all of our personal gear — our trailer, tents, fridges, rods, chairs, stoves … You name it, we had it.

We lost most of it (about $25 000 worth) in the bushfires when we had to leave camp at Wingan Inlet in a mad rush.

We applied our Giz A Break program’s principles to overcome: social support, networks, planning and prioritising, and goal setting.

It only took us a month to be ready to roll again with a totally awesome response from this community (thanks ARB, Brokerhouse and Gladstone Hotel).

And now this COVID thing has really hit us, too — we had to postpone all of our planned initiatives until later in the year or maybe even next year.

But, hey, at least that means we’re now able to focus on supporting our communities through it and I’m grateful that we can assist in that way.

Dan is very patient with me and a good listener. He’s also great at celebrating wins and that makes me feel really good.

We can debrief with each other, vent when things don’t go as planned, then talk each other down and make a plan.

He’s a crack fisho as well as footy player, so in his case patience is matched by a mean tackle — that’s a really good combo, and helpful.

One of his greatest assets is that he wants to learn and is never too proud to ask for help, and that really makes a huge difference. I am learning from him.

I'm proud of his great family with three young kids and that he did that while building a dietetics business with subcontractors and his own clients — and Giz A Break on top — pretty impressive.

Dan has become a lot better at dealing with setbacks (well, probably we both have), maybe through the speed at which we had to overcome challenges. But mostly through learning more about the theoretical bases for resilience and then building the programs on them and teaching them, including to ourselves. He has applied this learning across a range of settings — home and his business, and I think he has dramatically cut down the time to come to terms with unexpected or unwanted change and he now addresses them much more quickly and positively than he used to.

We're similar in that our values align. And that’s the source of other alignments: humour, goals and purpose, openness. We believe in the good in people and that we all have a role to play in bringing that out, including out of ourselves.

We're different in that, for a start, Dan is an Aussie bloke dressed as an Aussie bloke.

Fellow Dookie resident Sam H tells me that I’m a Kraut dressed as an Aussie dressed as Russel Coight. She has a point.

There are other superficial differences, but I think we have more in common.

I think Dan might be a touch more risk-averse than I am (which is handy), and on the other hand I have a tendency to go to town on detail when I think it’s important (yet nobody else does), whereas Dan is good at keeping it really simple.

As for what I could change about him — I’d like him to grow his mullet again. It was cool. He’s a chicken for cutting it off.

We don’t really argue. We talk and listen to each other — all the time. We are honest and open with each other and seek each other’s feedback.

Daniel:

I’m 38 and live on a farmlet with my wife Carly, and kids, Noah, Edie, Lexi and animals.

I’m an accredited practising dietitian working in various medical clinics in Victoria and NSW, in private practice.

I met Soenke (‘Zonk’) when he was chief executive of a health agency in Shepp where I had a contract for dietetics services.

When I first met Zonk, I thought geez, this bloke is going places.

And I just found the big man interesting — like no-one I’ve met before. Smart, focused, driven, wise. Even a brief discussion with Zonk initially was enough to know that he was going to do great things.

And tall! After Zonk visited one afternoon, my daughter compared Zonk and I and said to me ‘I thought you were tall, Dad’.

Initially, I worked as a clinician under the health agency at various clinics and then when Zonk started at the medical clinic down in Shepp, I began work there.

Our paths crossed in many ways, including the Goulburn Valley Medical Workforce Fund, and I knew he was just a good operator, a solid citizen.

So at the start, and prior to Giz A Break coming together, we had a healthy working relationship.

But when I reached out to Zonk and literally said, ‘Hey bud, there’s a tender for a pitch night going in the Murrumbidgee where I work, any ideas?’, he said, ‘Well, yeah mate, let’s chat’.

And Zonk's brainchild came together and the rest is history.

Daniel Thomson

Since that time, we’ve spent hours and hours putting Giz A Break together which is largely thanks for Zonk's strong and clinical work ethic. He is such a hard worker, and so methodical with how he does things.

Man, it’s been a journey since then. From that original dialogue early 2019, to applying for the pitch night (kind of like Shark Tank for health initiatives), to becoming a finalist, to practising the pitch over many meetings, to making the journey to Griffith, to securing funds on the night (what a buzz), to the policy and procedure writing, and securing insurance, to linking with local communities, to rolling out the camps.

And mate, these camps are just awesome. We have been so pumped about them.

That whole process has been the highlight. So many aspects of this journey that bring a smile to the face.

There’s been plenty of lows, too. With any big undertaking, there are always setbacks. And sometimes these can be deflating. In particular, Zonk and family lost their own personal kitted-up trailer when they had to dash out of the bush in the fires in January. It was actually lucky they made it in time. This was a kick in the bum for everyone, and Zonk and family received their fair kick here.

One major thing that has been a learning experience for me — and us — personally has been how to apply the resilience-building factors to our own lives.

That is, I’ve personally felt like applying these ideologies and methods to setbacks that I have, and felt able to overcome lows quicker with a better way of thinking.

All large undertakings and every person is faced with challenges, I think that’s the first thing both of us understand.

But I think we work together very well, in that we always seem to be on the same page and work together to find solutions. A great example of this was on our first camp, when a U-bolt sheered off during a river crossing. Zonk had to hastily drag the old trailer out and up the steep rocky bank. The axle was moving around all over the place and things didn’t look good. Our first journey was under threat of being either cut short or severely limited.

So, with teamwork and some bush mechanics by the big man, we eventually nursed the trailer out of the hills (changed itinerary) a few days later and made it back to get fixed on the last day. A prime example of overcoming challenges.

I am extremely proud of the big man and what he offers to his young family and to his community. I have often said he should be our prime minister because of how progressive, clever and compassionate he is.

The experience of giving birth to Giz A Break has especially taken this man to another level in terms of growth. If possible, he has become even more hard working and even more a solid citizen than previous (if that was possible).

Apart from both being tallish (Zonk is crazy tall) and dark in features, I think we're similar in that we just both want to help people. And we both want to see people shine. Apart from that, we love the outdoors and appreciate small things, like clear starry nights, wicked nature scenery and fishing.

Zonk sometimes tends to bust out the very direct communication style, and he tends to be a leader and ‘calls a spade, a spade’. Mostly though, he gets his point across very well.

I tend to take a time to digest things, and am probably a little slow compared to Zonk.

Although I can be relaxed, I can sometimes be authoritative and direct too, especially when it comes to quality control in the camp kitchen.

Both of us understand our differences very well.

This might sound really corny, but I wouldn’t change anything about Zonk. He’s such a solid man and a great contributor to society and anything he puts his mind to.

I can’t recall a time when we have argued. We always use open language and I think we have always understood where the other person is coming from in terms of opinion and thoughts.