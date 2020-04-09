Date night? The Teller Collective has you covered

Guys, whip out your suits and girls, dust off that little black dress.

It's time for a romantic night out.

At home.

That's right, the coronavirus might have temporarily stamped out any possibility of publicly sweeping your significant other off their feet (unless it's some strange form of exercise).

But even a pandemic won't be able to destroy date night entirely.

According to The Teller Collective's Ingrid Thomas, there are still many ways to turn a dinner at home into a special occasion.

Starting with the menu.

If you're not in the mood to cook a million-course meal — or you just miss the novelty of a dinner out — The Teller has you sorted.

The local restaurant is now delivering a range of options from its mouth-watering menu — and all cooked using seasonal local products.

“Our menu has a lot of autumnal options, like wagyu braised beef and slow-braised leg of chicken,” Ingrid said.

“But if you're looking for a lighter option you can have pan-seared salmon with vegetables and rice.

“Plus there are lots of entrée options like those you'd share on a date night out, such as arancini balls.

“And it's not a date night if you don't share something chocolatey and delicious after dinner.”

The Teller is also licensed, so you can order anything from a bottle of white or red to a beer or cider to pair with your meal.

And the service doesn't stop there.

“If you need toilet paper or milk, we can always add that to the order,” Ingrid said.

“It's nice for people to feel looked after in that hospitality sense, even from their own home.

“We want people to have that intimate and unique experience with us, even outside the restaurant.

“If there's anything you miss from the restaurant, just let us know and we'll do our utmost to deliver.”

And don't worry about The Teller's meal options getting old (as if they could).

Their menu is regularly updated.

And even if you're more the hands-on, cook-it-yourself type, The Teller can help you out.

“Moving forward, we will be evolving into delivering some more Hello Fresh-type options,” Ingrid said.

“For instance, we can send you packets of pre-prepared potatoes and steak with detailed instructions so you can cook it just like we do in the restaurant.

“Experiences like this can make the isolation experience more enjoyable.”

The Teller is also delivering specials on certain nights — including a spread of gnocchis on Thursday night, fresh fish on Fridays and steak on Saturdays.

“We're hoping this will give people certain nights to look forward to as isolation continues,” Ingrid said.

Plus there are plenty of gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options — as well as a kids’ menu if the littlies are joining in.

For more information and to order, call The Teller Collective on 5822 4660.

Contactless delivery is available, with orders and payment made over the phone and food dropped off at your door.

Ingrid's Top Tips

Tunes of choice:

For the ideal dinner music, Ingrid recommends Spotify playlist Dinner with Friends.

“It's warm vibes, easy listening, so no earworms that will get in your head and take over the conversation. And it's the perfect feel for this time of year when things are getting a bit chilly.”

Dress code:

Keep it comfy — while you may be keen to pull a pair of heels and a pretty dress after all this isolation, PJs, trackies and slippers are definitely an option.

“It's more about doing things that get you in a happy mood than what you wear. So do what relaxes you. Have a bath, enjoy self-care rituals that make you feel good without having to put on a full face of makeup.”

Create an intimate setting:

If your only seating option is a massive kitchen table, try moving it against a wall.

“That closes in the space a little. Plus mood lighting like a lamp can help focus light on a certain part of the table.”

Make it formal:

According to Ingrid, now is the time to pull out your best linen, glassware and dinner set and light those candles.

“Take the time to make the set-up really special. You've got the time now, as you won't be travelling to the restaurant.”

Keep it a surprise:

Depending on your living situation, this date night could be an exciting surprise for your partner to come home to.

“You could set this all up while your partner is getting ready in another room.

“Or if your significant other is still working outside the house, coming home to a beautiful candlelit dinner and a glass of wine could be just the surprise they need when they walk through the front door.”

Jazz it up:

To take this dinner at home to the next level, why not set entrée, main and dessert cutlery at the same time?

“There's a sense of opulence to it, that there's a feast on its way.

“You can also set out butter and fresh bread. Dinner rolls or a nice crusty piece of bread from a local bakery can go that extra mile to make it feel like a restaurant experience.”

Pair your drinks:

If you're having a rich, slow-cooked meal, red is the best option.

“We have some beautiful local cabernet sauvignon and shiraz. Or if you're really craving a white wine, have a riesling or a chardonnay to cut through the richer flavours.

“If you're having a lighter meal like salmon, rosé or even a glass of bubbles is perfect.”

Read more Shepparton News stories:

Date Night: Love was in the air at Carrie Donaldson’s home

82nd birthday celebrated in style despite coronavirus restrictions

Connected through the lifeline of art