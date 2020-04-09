News

82nd birthday celebrated in style despite coronavirus restrictions

By Liz Mellino

Mooroopna's Dorothy Healy celebrated her big day in the front yard of her Helmer St home.

Mooroopna’s Dorothy Healy was determined not to let the coronavirus pandemic affect her birthday.

She celebrated turning 82 in the front yard of her Helmer St home on Thursday, with a 50-year-old bottle of beer, some beautiful flowers and an invitation for people driving past to toot their horns.

While her family was not able to visit for her birthday, Mrs Healy said there was no better way to celebrate than with her neighbours and the wider community.

“They can't come home, so I thought I'm not going to sit inside and be miserable — so I said to my neighbour Wendy what I was going to do and she made this sign for me,” she said.

“I said to her, when I do it can you take my photo so I can send it through to my girls so they won't be thinking I'm sitting at home being miserable.”

A widow, who recently lost one of her four daughters, Mrs Healy said she did not want to be alone on her birthday.

Mooroopna’s Dorothy Healy.

While her daughters all rang and wished her a happy birthday she said it was not the same as celebrating together with them at home.

Luckily her neighbours in Helmer St ensured her birthday was still just as cheerful, along with dozens of locals who drove past throughout the day tooting their horns and shouting out their well wishes.

“It's a fabulous street, it has been great — I have been out here since 9.30 am. I'll be so tired by this afternoon I'll need a rest,” Mrs Healy said.

