Shepparton’s economy resilient in the face of COVID-19

Shepparton is Australia's 16th most economically resilient city to COVID-19, according to new research.

The study, from university researchers in South Australia, Newcastle and US capital Washington DC, found Shepparton's economy was more likely to withstand long-term coronavirus shutdowns, compared with other places around Australia.

This was because a significant portion of the local industry, including healthcare, agriculture and manufacturing, could continue despite the pandemic.

Committee for Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell said the local economy was reliant on businesses that were considered essential services.

He said despite the inevitable difficulties, this would mean the region would be less affected in the long term.

“Our area relies a lot on dairy farming, fruit farming, food production, healthcare and manufacturing,” he said.

“These are industries that are still going.

“While we have challenges to our economy, because no-one is immune, we are not as affected as economies that are largely reliant on tourism and hospitality.”

He also said Shepparton workers were "possibly" more secure, as many were employed full-time by these industries; according to census data in 2016, more than half of Shepparton’s workforce had full-time employment.

But Mr Birrell said this should not “downplay” the pain felt in the retail and hospitality sectors, and instead should provide some optimism for when restrictions were relaxed.

“We can use this strong and resilient economy to bring those sectors back to life,” he said.

Med-Con has hired new staff: Corporal Bradley Harper with Lyn Stockwell on the production line in Lemnos.

“It's positive for the residents of Shepparton to know we’ve got some good industry to ride through this.”

The reliance on these industries is reflected in data from Greater Shepparton City Council, which shows healthcare employs 17 per cent of the region's population.

Agriculture employed just over 10 per cent and manufacturing 11 per cent.

However, retail trade employed about the same, at 11 per cent.

University of South Australia business school executive dean Andrew Beer said the research did not consider the impact on the retail industry, as some parts of that sector were benefiting considerably more than others, and the current data was unclear.

“From what we know about the impact of COVID-19, cafés and restaurants are done, but the sale of groceries is going through the roof,” he said.

“We need more and better data.”

Mr Beer said places in northern Victoria, such as Shepparton, had lots of agricultural production, which was unlikely to cease during the pandemic.

“That demand won’t go away because people will always need food, and the business process doesn’t depend on face-to-face meetings,” he said.

Kyabram was ranked the most resilient in Australia, while Cobram also had an above average resilience.

Comparatively, Echuca's economy was considered to be at high risk because of a heavy reliance on tourism, which has largely halted due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

