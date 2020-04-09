Shepparton man makes Pooch Perfect semi-final

For Shepparton's Chris Phillips, co-owning a dog grooming salon with his wife Shayla Knipe on the Sunshine Coast is a big change from where he used to work at Thompson Motor Group.

But now, the dog-grooming power couple is in the final four teams on Channel Seven's Pooch Perfect hosted by Rebel Wilson, with a shot at winning $100 000.

Born and raised in Shepparton, Mr Phillips moved to the Sunshine Coast in 2017 where he met Ms Knipe — then the sole owner of their dog grooming salon Stylish Canine.

Ms Knipe, not quite satisfied in her previous job as a veterinary nurse where she worked for 15 years, developed a knack for grooming pets, quickly progressing to competitions around the world.

When Channel Seven approached Ms Knipe asking her to apply for Pooch Perfect, Mr Phillips almost missed out on being on the show.

“Originally, Shayla wanted her friend who was a dog groomer to be on the show, but as soon as they learnt we were a husband-wife duo, they asked me, too,” Mr Phillips said.

Shayla Knipe with her prize-winning wire hair fox terrier, Harper.

Mr Phillips said out of about 4000 people who applied to be on the show, they made the top 10 best groomers.

And Ms Knipe said the sheer dog-grooming talent on display had been second to none.

“It's been a lot more technical than what we're used to in the shop,” she said.

“In the salon, there's no time limits or distractions.

“On the show, we get dogs we've never seen before with knots and all sorts of complications, and then there's cameramen and producers all over the place distracting the dogs.”

Top dog groomers: Shepparton's Chris Phillips and wife Shayla Knipe have made the semi-final of Pooch Perfect.

Ms Knipe said last week on the show they turned a dog into a fairy.

“The most difficult challenge so far was turning a dog into a wildcat,” she said.

“In the salon, we only get a mohawk here and there, so it was really hard.

“Most people just want their dogs to look cute.”

Last year, Ms Knipe won the Australian dog grooming championship in Sydney, qualifying for the world championships in France, which have been postponed due to the coronavirus.

Mr Phillips and Ms Knipe also said they were rated Australia's ‘crowd favourite’ couple on Pooch Perfect by social media users.

The semi-final will be aired on Channel Seven tonight at 8.30 pm.