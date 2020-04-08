News

One a penny, two a penny, Mooroopna Hot Cross Buns

By Morgan Dyer

Gary Honig with Mooroopna Bakery's award-winning hot cross buns, hot out of the oven.

Mooroopna Bakery has been busy shaking its secret spices and perfecting its piping in preparation for Easter.

During the next few days, hundreds of people are expected to walk through the bakery’s doors in search of its award-winning hot cross buns.

Owner Gary Honig said the bakery specialised in about 10 different flavours which it had been making for five years.

“Friends of ours also owned a bakery and started the trend (different flavours) and it was very successful so we decided we would try it out as well,” he said.

“And it just grew from there, and here we are today.”

Caramel and white chocolate hot cross buns.

The flavours range from lemon meringue and white chocolate and caramel to golden gaytime — and although they tempt a number of people to stray from tradition, Mr Honig said his original fruit buns were still some of the best sellers.

“The Australian Baking Association awarded us the best hot cross bun title twice in the past,” he said.

As for what makes the perfect bun, Mr Honig said he would rather keep that to himself.

“All us bakers have our own little secrets,” he said.

“People use different types of flours, bake at different temperatures, everyone is different.”

With more businesses closing around town due to COVID-19, Mr Honig has decided to open the bakery on Good Friday for the first time in years.

And because of this he said the bakery would be selling one-of-a-kind flavours.

“We will be baking all night on Thursday night right into Friday morning when we open at 7 am,” Mr Honig said.

“On Friday we will have some special hot cross buns available to buy.”

Mooroopna Bakery will also be open on Easter Saturday from 7 am.

