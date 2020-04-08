News

Shepparton’s Pental plant keeps up with “astronomical” demand for cleaning products

By Charmayne Allison

Dean Hunter, Peter Woods and Colin Wayman are just some of the staff at the Shepparton Pental plant who have been working tirelessly since the coronavirus outbreak.

Demand is continuing to outstrip supply at Shepparton's Pental plant, where six weeks of cleaning stock has flown off warehouse shelves.

Changing consumer cleaning habits since the outbreak of COVID-19 have seen an "astronomical" increase in demand for Pental's White King products by 170 per cent.

While sales of Pental's Country Life and Velvet soaps have also spiked by 130 per cent.

To cater for the extra demand, Pental has emptied its Shepparton-based warehouse, with the majority of its five to six weeks of inventory stripped out in the past 10 days.

This skyrocketing demand comes as health experts call on Australians to frequently wash their hands and keep household surfaces clean to limit the spread of the virus.

But Pental assures it is not another case of panic-buying.

“When it comes to bleaches and soaps, consumption appears to be genuine, with consumers using the products soon after they buy them,” Pental chief executive Charlie McLeish said.

“This is good news, as it means Australians are protecting themselves and their families by cleaning more regularly.”

The company is the leading producer of consumer cleaning products in the country, employing 125 staff in Shepparton.

While its current growth is unprecedented, Pental said strong relationships with retailers had seen little disruption to sales of products despite huge demand.

The company believes the trend is not a one-off, with Australians paying attention to expert cleanliness and hygiene advisories, which will result in consumers changing their behaviour long after COVID-19 cases reduce.

The company has taken steps to help its supply chain cope with increased demand by diversifying its suppliers to take orders from a range of raw materials and packaging providers.

Pental will also soon launch three new household disinfectant products along with a range of antibacterial soap bars and hand washes that will complement its existing line-up.

The new product range matches consumers’ desire for germ-killing products to protect themselves and will be available in major retailers from May.

