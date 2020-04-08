News

GV Health receives vital equipment for ICU

By Tara Whitsed

GV Health La Trobe University Liaison Officer Tracey Urbanavicius and Intensive Care Unit Associate Nurse Unit Manager Stephanie Vick.

Goulburn Valley Health’s intensive care unit has received a generous donation of essential medical equipment from La Trobe University.

GV Health's director of nursing and midwifery education Cathy Scott said the donation included personal protective equipment items such as masks, gowns, goggles, hand sanitiser, disinfectant and other crucial supplies needed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ms Scott said the university also kindly opted to use part of its Commonwealth Government funding to invest in equipment that not only enhanced students’ learning but could be used to support health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of this initiative, GV Health received a syringe pump, according to Ms Scott.

Ms Scott thanked La Trobe University for its fantastic support and said the syringe pump and PPE donations would be put to great use by GV Health intensive care unit staff.

