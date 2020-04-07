Look for the positives - even if it is 1.5m away

5370537724001

As a video journalist for Nine News Border North East, I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to capture on camera – from a safe distance – members of our community who are making Greater Shepparton a brighter place during this challenging time.

At Shepparton FoodShare, volunteers are working tirelessly to pack dozens of food parcels, ensuring vulnerable individuals and families in the region don’t go hungry.

During my visit to the not-for-profit’s Mooroopna site, operations co-ordinator Grace Grieve said the organisation was committed to churning out the boxes.

“As long as we can maintain our volunteers, and as long as the food keeps coming in, our focus is making sure individuals that are in need in our community have food,” Ms Grieve said.

Just minutes after our interview, the effervescent Ms Grieve was putting her words into practice, piling cans of soup and vegies into a cardboard box.

In the city, Stellar Coffee has overcome a heartless crime with the help of its loyal patrons.

Thieves snatched the staff tip jar containing hundreds of dollars, but within days it had been re-filled thanks to generous customers.

Owner Matt Kington told me he had also noticed many of his regulars were paying for a future customer’s coffee, in addition to their own order.

Off the job, I’ve found joy by simply going for an afternoon stroll.

Along The Boulevard, young residents are literally colouring the streets happy with bright chalk.

Many driveways have been transformed into masterpieces. Standouts include tyre-sized pink and white frangipanis, a Picasso-inspired cube, and a sprawling hand-written message of hope that reads: Kindness. Love. Peace.

Eight-year-old Liam Carbis told me he just wanted to make his mother, an essential services worker, happy with his purple, pink and yellow creation.

“It's very special, because my mum has been having very bad days, so I decided to do it,” he said.

Liam also pointed out that the outdoor activity makes for a welcome break from technology during isolation.

“It’s a good opportunity to have some nice fresh air,” he said.

A few streets away, another budding artist, Tamsyn McGregor, put it simply. "It’s something different to do,” she said.

Another crafty trend taking over Shepparton homes is the teddy bear ‘hunt’, where residents place cuddly critters on their windowsills to help entertain kids during the pandemic.

I may be in my 20s, but I couldn’t help but grin as I counted 10 bears in the space of an hour.

With mood-boosting sunlight becoming rarer this week as the days become shorter, it feels increasingly important to look for glimmers of positivity. I know I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for morsels of goodness, even if it is from 1.5 metres away.

Lexie Jeuniewic is a Nine News Border North East Reporter. For more, watch Nine News at 6 pm