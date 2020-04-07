News

Shepparton father recreates deb ball for twin daughters

By Charmayne Allison

Deb balls may be cancelled, but that didn't stop a Shepparton father from dressing up and sharing a precious dance with his twin daughters recently.

Local dad Jason Coonerty recreated a deb ball for his daughters Ada and Livy on Sunday, March 29 in the carport of their family home.

The Greater Shepparton Secondary College students had been looking forward to their school's ball, set to be held at Riverlinks Eastbank on March 27, ever since they ordered their dresses back in December.

But their dreams were crushed when the event was cancelled two weeks prior due to coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Coonerty said the lightbulb moment to hold their own deb ball came after he was chatting to a friend about the pandemic.

“He was telling me about the activities he was doing with his boys at home and I thought, ‘What could I do with my girls?’," he said.

“I'd gotten so caught up in all the craziness, I completely forgot their deb ball was going to be held on the Friday.

“I chatted to my wife the next morning and told her my idea of holding our own ball — she smiled and we told the girls and they were super keen to do it.”

The rest of the day was a whirlwind as the girls got ready, with a sense of excitement in the air — or, in Mr Coonerty's case, a touch of nerves.

“I was actually a bit nervous the closer we got to it,” he laughed.

As soon as the twins were ready, they headed out to the carport and the ball began.

“We picked a song to dance to — something by Michael Buble, I'm not sure what it was. To be honest, I can't stand the bloke,” Mr Coonerty said.

“We'd practised the dance prior, but not for a couple of weeks. We ended up dancing to the song twice.”

Mr Coonerty said it was all worth it for the smiles on his daughters’ faces.

“They were rapt,” he said.

“They would run in to swap with each other, they had so much fun — you couldn't wipe the grins off their faces.

“It was one of those moments when you look at your kids and get a bit emotional.”

Sentiments that are shared by Mr Coonerty's daughters.

“It meant so much to us that our dad did that for us. We had a feeling our deb ball would be cancelled but we were hoping it wouldn't be,” Livy said.

“It was so special to still have a chance to wear our dresses, even if we couldn't go out.”

Mr Coonerty encouraged other locals to spend quality time with their children through this pandemic.

“I don't do a lot of dancing, but I'd do anything to put a smile on my kids’ faces,” he said.

“Do whatever you can to bring a bit of brightness to your families’ lives. We need more of this in Shepparton at the moment.”

