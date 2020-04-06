News

‘Right place, right time’ says local who saved woman’s life

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Lucky to be alive: A woman was pulled from a burning car on Thursday by Coomboona's George Kontakos. This gutted shell is all that remains of the vehicle.

1 of 1

Coomboona's fish and chip shop hero, George Kontakos, still has not properly met the woman whose life he saved by dragging her from a burning car on Thursday.

But one thing is for certain — he does not want to make a fuss about it.

“I just had to do it, I didn’t think twice,” he said.

“If someone was in my position, I would’ve hoped someone would save me.”

Mr Kontakos said when he saw the burning car with the woman inside, the only thing he was thinking about was how to get her out.

“At the time I was just full of adrenaline — I wasn't thinking about anything else,” he said.

“So to break her out, I stomped on the windscreen.”

Completely gutted: Authorities said another few minutes, and she would have died.

After briefly talking with emergency services on the scene, his job done, Mr Kontakos left for home barely 15 minutes after he had saved the woman's life.

“I hope that she’s okay and everything’s good for her.

“I’m just glad I was there in the right place and the right time.”

Mr Kontakos works for his family-owned fish and chippery, Peter's Fish Shop, in Mooroopna — a business his father has had for 34 years.

Mr Kontakos said he returned to work as normal the day after the accident.

“I want everyone to help each other out, stick solid, and everything will be fine in the long run,” he said.

Latest articles

Sport

School cricket success for Benalla P-12 College

The Benalla P-12 College Year 8 girls cricket team had a hugely successful day on the pitch recently. The side took to the Benalla Showgrounds on March 13 for the first round robin event of the year. Playing three rounds, defeating FCJ8, Euroa 8...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Football and netball magazine arrives today

The McPherson Media Group’s annual Football and Netball Magazine is turning 16 this year —and how sweet it is. Once again your one-stop shop for all things football and netball as the respective seasons of your favourite teams get set to...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Benalla Sportstar: Mailer swimming her way to the top

Maddison Mailer’s swimming resume is as impressive as anyone at 16-years-old. In eight years with Benalla Swimming Club, Mailer has gone from local swimmer to someone we could soon be seeing on the national stage.

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

News

GV Health COVID-19 patient dies

GV Health have confirmed that a person being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital has died.

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton police issue 10 fines overnight to people not following gathering restrictions

Shepparton police issued 10 infringement notices overnight on Wednesday to people not complying with social distancing restrictions put in place due to COVID-19. These people, aged between 17 and 32, are alleged to have failed to comply with the...

Liz Mellino
News

Seventh COVID-19 case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported another case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the region’s total to seven.

Madi Chwasta