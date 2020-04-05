News

Man saves woman from burning car in Coomboona

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Local hero: George Kontakos pulled a woman from a burning car in Coomboona on Thursday night saving her life.

In what can only be described as an amazing act of heroism, Coomboona's George Kontakos has saved a woman's life after dragging her from a burning car.

The incredible feat occurred last week on Trotter Rd, Coomboona with the unassuming hero simply stating "I just did what I had to do".

Mr Kontakos was driving home some time between 6 pm and 7 pm on Thursday after working at Peter's Fish Shop in Mooroopna when he noticed a fire on the side of the road

“I didn't take much notice because there's always back burning there,” he said.

“But then I looked in the rear-view mirror and saw a car on fire in a ditch, so I reversed.”

Mr Kontakos said he saw a woman trapped inside the burning car, which was flipped onto the passenger side.

He said his first instinct was to smash the driver's window but realised the glass could hurt her so he broke the windscreen instead and dragged her out.

“She was rattled and pretty dazed but alright,” Mr Kontakos said.

“She was very grateful, and was saying thank you to me.

“I'm so happy she was okay - another few minutes and it would have been a different story.”

Mooroopna Fire Brigade captain Steven Johnson, who attended the scene at 7 pm, confirmed a passer-by had smashed a window to drag the woman out.

“If he hadn’t pulled her out she’d be dead,” he said.

“The car was on its side and fully on fire - it's a gutted, burnt shell now.”

Mr Johnson said the woman was breathing and talking to people while laying on the ground, but did not know if she had been injured.

Mr Kontakos said the woman told him she had just filled up her tank with petrol before driving.

“It was lucky I was wearing a long sleave shirt because it was getting hot,” Mr Kontakos said.

“Another few minutes and I might not have been able to do anything.

“I didn’t think twice, I just did what I had to do, and I'd do it for anyone.”

Four fire trucks, an ambulance and the police were at the scene, Mr Johnson said.

