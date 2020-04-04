News

Goulburn Valley Health staff “verbally abused” amid COVID-19

By Madi Chwasta

"Put yourself into their shoes": Goulburn Valley Health chief executive demands compassion and respect for staff.

Goulburn Valley Health has demanded the community respect his hospital staff, after weeks of them enduring verbal abuse about COVID-19.

Chief executive Matt Sharp said a staff member was "verbally abused" in public while they were on a run in the last few days, reflecting a number of occasions where GV Health employees have been harassed.

"This person was going about their normal routine of exercise as we are all allowed to do when confronted by a member of the public who recognised the person as being a GV Health employee," Mr Sharp said.

"In the last two weeks there have been instances where GV Health’s staff have been verbally abused by members of the public both at work and out of work in relation to exposing the community to COVID-19.

"All necessary precautions are being taken by our staff."

He also informed the public that specific questions directed to staff about patients at GV Health were not able to be answered.

He urged the public to show respect for GV Health employees.

"Two of GV Health’s organisational values are compassion and respect," he said. 

"Can I ask that all members of the community consider what these two words represent in every interaction with our staff both when they are at work and when they are not should you happen to recognise them.

"In fact, please thank GV Health’s staff for the contribution they are making.

He said all staff have been doing a "great job" despite "very trying circumstances".

"Please put yourself in their shoes and consider what the dedicated group of people that work for GV Health are experiencing at the moment," he said.

