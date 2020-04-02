News

Have you seen Jesse Ford?

By Shepparton News

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Heathcote Junction man Jesse Ford.

The 28-year-old was last seen on North Mountain Road about 7.30am on March 30.

Police and family hold concerns for Jesse’s welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

Jesse has a half sleeve tattoo on his right arm and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, tracksuit pants and a black hat.

He is known to frequent the Kilmore, Epping and Shepparton areas.

Investigators have released an image of Jesse in the hope someone may recognise him and be able to provide information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kilmore Police Station on 5782 1211.

