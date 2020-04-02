Missing Cobram teenager Chloe Horne

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing girl Chloe Horne.

The 13-year-old was last seen at her home address in Cobram at about 2pm on March 28.

It is believed she may be in the Barooga area.

Police have concerns for her welfare due to her age and the amount of time she has been missing.

Chloe is 160cm tall, with a slim build, blue shoulder length hair and dark blue eyes.

Police have released an image of Chloe in the hope that someone recognises her and can provide information regarding her current whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.