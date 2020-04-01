News

Requests for wills surge in Shepparton amid COVID-19

By Charmayne Allison

SMR Legal director Stephen Merrylees said there had been a surge in requests for wills following coronavirus announcements.

There has been an increased interest in organising wills as coronavirus has progressed.

Requests for wills have surged in the past week in response to the evolving coronavirus threat, SMR Legal has reported.

Director Stephen Merrylees said regular calls were coming in each day from locals requesting new or updated wills, compared to the "smattering" he usually received.

“It really started to spike after the stage two announcements came in from the Federal Government,” he said.

“A lot of people were new callers, as opposed to previous clients.

“It's been an interesting trend — but then, these are interesting times.”

Mr Merrylees said the majority of callers were either elderly people or local frontline workers.

“The latter are face-to-face with the crisis every day, they're dealing with it constantly,” he said.

“While for our elderly clients, the reality is there that this virus puts them at risk.

“They want to put their affairs in order just in case.”

While callers were not panicking, Mr Merrylees said they had a "heightened level of awareness".

“It's a credit to them that they're taking this initiative,” he said.

“A lot of people don't like dealing with wills as they can be quite confronting. But ironically, at this stressful time, a lot of people are deciding to think about it.”

Mr Merrylees said anyone who owned assets and wanted them distributed in a certain way should organise a will.

“You can get will kits but and save money upfront,” he said.

“But over my years of practice, I've seen there's no such thing as a simple will — especially when it comes to blended families. So it's best to see a lawyer.

“You can also share your wishes on funeral-type issues, such as whether you'd like to be buried or cremated.

“It can seem morbid, but it's an important document to get in order.”

