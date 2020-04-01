Numbers are useful, but they’re not the whole picture

I have given up lawn-mowing for the time being so I have more time to think.

And I have concluded that even though there are a few chewable young shoots vying for my attention, I must resist the urge to decimate them. Youth deserves its Warhol spotlight, however green, while age squats like a gnome in the hydrangeas looking reasonable.

Anyway, this week, as if we don't already have enough distance between each other, I discovered yet another yawning chasm between people.

I remembered asking my accountant via email whether I should increase my contributions to superannuation, and if so, by how much.

I did this because I am past the time that I can laugh at such questions — I can see them coming without a mirror.

My accountant replied that I should consider making some payments as personal contributions and some as salary sacrifice.

When I asked what the difference was, he sent something that looked like Einstein’s shopping bill: 30 000 x 5% = 3.5 / 9.3 to the power of chicken pie.

I replied with words. "Does this mean I have to put six hundred dollars more into my superannuation?’’

He replied with: 6 x 30.000 = 5 + 9.37 / which means essentially 4.5 x 3.99997 – 4 = 5.8%.

Again I replied: what?

Eventually he said: yes.

Thanks, I said.

Then it dawned on me; humanity is divided very simply down the middle. On one side you have numbers people, on the other side you have words people.

Numbers people are like Julius Caesar and Henry Ford and Josh Frydenberg, who make their mark in the clandestine, all-encompassing material world of armies, cars and budgets.

Words people are like Jesus and Enid Blyton and Billie Eilish, who make their mark in the fleeting world of ideas, fanstastic adventures and dark, sad music.

Then I remembered sitting at the dinner table one night when my son told me that in maths he was being taught SURDS.

As far as I could gather, SURDS are the Salvador Dali of accountancy.

Apparently SURDS are numbers best left in root form because they cannot be accurately expressed using a decimal point. They are known as irrational numbers. Rational numbers can be infinite beyond the decimal point (one third or 0.3333... for example) but they repeat the same numbers and can be expressed as a fraction whereas the irrational SURDS have an infinite number of non-recurring decimals and just go on for ever to the restaurant at the end of the universe.

Try to keep up please.

The point is, why was my son being taught this?

Will he ever, in his working, spiritual, sexual, or economic life ever need to know about SURDS?

I don’t think so.

On the other hand, there was a lot of stuff he did urgently need to know about — like fantastic adventures, love and sad music.

Today we are looking at the rise or fall of coronavirus cases and using numbers and graphs and talking about "flattening the curve" to illustrate the meaning of it all.

It's as if these numbers exist in the abstract, and don't relate to individual lives and stories.

Which is all fine, but until someone writes a song, a poem or makes a movie about this whole thing — people like me just won't understand it.