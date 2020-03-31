News

New bathroom given to hero firey by Shepparton’s Highgrove Bathrooms

By Charmayne Allison

Forest Fire Management operations officer Ben Nisi won a new bathroom through Shepparton's Highgrove Bathrooms.

Forest Fire Management operations officer Ben Nisi won a new bathroom through Shepparton's Highgrove Bathrooms.

Forest Fire Management operations officer Ben Nisi won a new bathroom through Shepparton's Highgrove Bathrooms.

Forest Fire Management operations officer Ben Nisi won a new bathroom through Shepparton's Highgrove Bathrooms.

Highgrove Bathrooms owner Rob Anderson, award-winner Ben Nisi and Highgrove Bathrooms manager Jordan Sharpe.

Highgrove Bathrooms owner Rob Anderson, award-winner Ben Nisi and Highgrove Bathrooms manager Jordan Sharpe.

Ask Forest Fire Management operations officer Ben Nisi to summarise the past couple of months, and he'll likely be lost for words.

Because this summer has been nothing but heartbreaking and backbreaking for the northern Victorian firey, to a degree few of us have experienced.

And few could even begin to imagine.

He's seen homes devoured by flames, lost colleagues in the wreckage and worked up to 23-hour days to keep communities safe.

But, like so many of our nation's emergency workers, his labours have largely flown under the radar.

Until now.

Mr Nisi has been selected as the winner of a $4000 bathroom makeover from Shepparton's Highgrove Bathrooms.

Manager Jordan Sharpe said the recent competition aimed to celebrate someone who was making a difference in their community.

And on reading Mr Nisi's story, they knew he was the obvious winner.

“We are ecstatic to give a dream bathroom to someone who gives so selflessly to his community,” Mr Sharpe said.

“There's still a sense of, ‘Have we done enough for this guy?'

“He does so much volunteer work in his spare time and helped keep us safe throughout the recent bushfire crisis.

“But he doesn't often get a pat on the back for it.”

Mr Nisi, who is currently renovating his home, said he was blown away to receive the prize.

“My sister entered me in the competition, I didn't even know, I was so surprised,” he said.

The Buxton local has been a CFA volunteer for 10 years, most recently as first lieutenant at Narbethong Fire Brigade.

He also runs brigade training and launched a junior fire brigade in his hometown.

In September last year, he was given his dream job as an operations officer for Forest Fire Management.

He then found himself in the middle of Australia's most devastating bushfire season to date.

“It's a dream job, but it's also serious work. Several people were killed, including one of the guys I fought fires with,” Mr Nisi said.

“I take crews out to jobs and ensure everything goes smoothly. It can take a massive mental toll, looking out for everyone.”

The work hasn't stopped now the smoke has cleared.

Mr Nisi and his team are still pouring blood, sweat and tears into keeping Victorian communities safe, from clearing roads of hazardous trees to cleaning gutters.

But with the little spare time he has, Mr Nisi has been renovating his new home.

Which will now have a brand new bathroom.

“The house I've bought needs to be completely redone — I've been worried the toilet will break and I'll fall in,” he admitted.

“This will allow me to transform the bathroom, it comes at the perfect time and I'm so thankful.”

