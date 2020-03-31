School students without internet or laptops may face disadvantage when school returns

Shepparton primary and secondary students who do not have internet access at home may face severe learning limitations when term two starts in less than two weeks.

The concern comes as schools around the state and the country scramble to move their teaching online because of coronavirus restrictions.

Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project executive officer Lisa McKenzie said it was common for disadvantaged families to not have internet access or computers at home.

“Families we work with often don’t have wi-fi, they don’t have access to a family computer, and they don’t have access to a printer,” she said.

“I also find that kids often don’t have money for credit, and so they’re not able to hot-spot with their phones and internet.”

Ms McKenzie said this existing problem would be worsened by mounting social distancing measures, which could make learning from home difficult for students of both primary and secondary age.

“For those who don’t necessarily have a safe environment, adequate space, or adequate funds to buy the food and necessities they need, it presents all sorts of challenges,” she said.

“There’s already a lot of evidence that social isolation around the world has lead to an increase of domestic violence, and when we’re all under stress, it can result in all sorts of conflict.”

Ms McKenzie suggested the community could support these disadvantaged families by donating $25 for phone credit to someone they know to be struggling, or through direct deposit to the Lighthouse Project.

She said they were welcoming donations of laptops and computers in good condition from the community, and had also been investigating with their 100 partner organisations whether there were spare ones available to distribute.

Greater Shepparton Secondary College principal Genevieve Simson said the school was assessing how many students were without internet, and had made plans to lend school laptops to these families.

She was “hopeful” there would be a government response to get all students online if remote learning proceeded.

“If schools don’t return, (internet access) will be really important,” she said.

“If we’re to be staying at home, the only way for us to get learning packages to kids is to post them, and that takes quite a while, so direct internet access would be much preferable.”

Ms Simson said many students and parents were on the front foot, having collected printed documents for every subject in VCE before the term break, and teachers had also been busy preparing online resources ready for if school were to continue via distance learning.

Other schools in Shepparton have already begun teaching online, including Shepparton Christian College and Goulburn Valley Grammar, with great success.

Shepparton Christian College principal Chris Aiton said the school held a number of classes remotely before the holidays began, and had ironed out many of the problems.

“It worked quite well, and we believe it will have good outcomes,” he said.

Mr Aiton said there was a small minority without internet at home, and the school had been modifying programs to cater for these students.

“A small number have that particular issue, but by and large, the vast majority are equipped with computer access at home,” he said.

While Education Minister James Merlino stopped short of saying whether all students in the state would be given internet access during school closures, he said the government would support schools in preparing both online and offline education materials for learning at home.

“Schools will be able to use the new, dedicated online website, Learning From Home, which has been developed in response to the outbreak,” Mr Merlino said.

“Further information about available support will be communicated to teachers and staff over the school holidays.”

