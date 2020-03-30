Mary Bayly marks 30 years of teaching at GVGS

After 30 years at Shepparton's Goulburn Valley Grammar School there are countless things Mary Bayly says have made her time in the job so memorable. But the one thing that stands out the most, she says, is the students.

During the past three decades Mrs Bayly has taught hundreds of students who have come through the school gates each year.

While teaching business and humanities studies she has gotten to know many students who she fondly remembers — even some of whom she keeps in contact with today.

“It doesn’t feel like 30 years, I suppose it's hard for me to think of any times I wasn’t here but the time has gone really quickly,” she said.

“A variety of students for a variety of reasons have made contact in the last few years and it's been really special, it's just lovely — it's really heartening to think you have impacted on people in a positive way.”

Previously working at Aldrige State High School in Queensland, Mrs Bayly said a move to beat the heat was on the cards.

After hearing of vacancies available at Goulburn Valley Grammar School, she and her husband Steve came for an interview and instantly fell in love with the school and its facilities.

Beginning in the role of head of accounting, she then went on to teach industry and enterprise and junior humanities studies, along with being a year level tutor and year level co-ordinator.

“Being a year level co-ordinator is a really significant role that is involved with students, parents and other teachers,” Mrs Bayly said.

“That was enormous for me as it took a lot of time and energy, and the emotional involvement was really big.”

Mary Bayly in 2015 (far right) with Indonesian teacher Ruci Dewi, and top VCE performers Sophie Worsfold, Henry Fox, and Stephanie Collins.

During the past 30 years Mrs Bayly has also worked as a VCE exam assessor and a state reviewer, two titles she says she holds in high regard.

Along with this, more than 15 of her students have received Premier's Awards for their work in industry and enterprise — something which clearly demonstrates her skill and passion for their study.

With her two sons, Harris and Max, also attending the school, Mrs Bayly admitted she would always fondly look back on her time at Goulburn Valley Grammar School.

“Probably the only reason I have been here 30 years is because it’s a hard school to leave — I can't think of another school where I would really enjoy teaching or really want to be,” she said.

“It’s the culture of the school really, the culture is such a positive one — when students come here they actually learn.

“If I go to another school there is not the warmth and the eye contact that you get here by the students.”

While the industry has seen many changes over the years, including the introduction of e-learning and the opportunities this presents in the classroom, Mrs Bayly said she believed the culture of the school would always be an outstanding aspect.

With students and teachers arriving with a smile on their faces each day, Mrs Bayly said she hoped to continue teaching at the school for many years to come.

“For me that’s more important than anything else — resources, technology or academic results — that feeling that you and the students are on the same side as each other,” Mrs Bayly said.

“You respect each other as people — I think that’s what makes it special here and makes the school a welcoming place to be.”