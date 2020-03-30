Close contacts alerted after family member of GOTAFE student tests positive for COVID-19

News
Close contacts alerted after family member of GOTAFE student tests positive for COVID-19By Madi Chwasta
A Shepparton GOTAFE student is in self-isolation after their family member tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
In an update on their website, GOTAFE said the student, who attended the Fryers St campus, was already in self-isolation with the family when the case was confirmed on Tuesday, and any close contacts at the school have been informed.
GOTAFE was informed about the case on Thursday morning, after students were told on Tuesday evening face-to-face teaching would be suspended until April 14.
GOTAFE said there were no confirmed cases at any of their locations, and all campuses would remain open with "increased cleaning programs".
"As a precautionary measure, any students or staff who were in close contact with the student have been notified and following advice from the government and health authorities we are confident that the Fryers Street campus can remain open at this time," the website said.
"There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our GOTAFE campuses."
The GOTAFE bookshop and library have also been closed until after Easter.
At this time three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Greater Shepparton and six in Moira Shire, as the state total climbed to 821 overnight.