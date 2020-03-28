Shepparton Ruby Princess passenger slams cruise ship’s handling of COVID-19

5370537724001

A Shepparton man who was a passenger on Ruby Princess has condemned the cruise ship and health authorities for decisions which have unleashed a wave of more than 130 coronavirus infections across Australia.

More than 2700 people poured into Sydney's Circular Quay on Thursday, March 19, when the cruise ship Ruby Princess docked after an 11-day round trip to New Zealand.

Although the ship had previously counted 158 cases of illness on a previous voyage, all passengers were allowed to disembark without health checks.

They were not required to self-isolate until they returned home or to a hotel.

Shepparton's Grant Redman, 37, drove across two states after disembarking the ship, stopping for fuel along the way before he reached his Shepparton home and immediately self-isolated.

View of Sydney from the Ruby Princess.

He only discovered there had been coronavirus cases aboard the Ruby Princess the following day after hearing it on a news report.

Concerned, he visited Goulburn Valley Health on Monday but said he was told he didn't need to be tested for the virus as he didn't have any symptoms.

Now, more than 130 people have been diagnosed with the virus after leaving the ship, while three passengers have died.

But Mr Redman, who is now a week into self-isolation at his Shepparton home, said there had been "no communication and no checks" from the cruise ship to date.

"They said the ship was right to go when we got on — I felt at peace about it, I felt safe,” he said.

"We were never told there were suspected cases on board while we were on the ship.

"And we thought when we disembarked, surely there'd be temperature guns and screenings for all of us just in case — but there was nothing.”

Despite being labelled "medium risk" a week earlier, the ship was deemed "low risk" when it returned to Sydney, as it had only travelled between New Zealand and Australia.

The incident has since led to widespread finger-pointing, with the Australian Border Force blaming New South Wales Health for giving the ship the go-ahead to dock in Sydney.

The ABF claimed state authorities had decided not to send health officers to the ship to check passengers for COVID-19.

Cruise ship passengers disembark from the Princess Cruises-owned Ruby Princess at Circular Quay in Sydney on Thursday, March 19. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

However, the NSW Government has lashed back, insisting it was federal authorities who classed the Ruby Princess as low risk in the first place.

Mr Redman, like other passengers, had been looking forward to the cruise for months.

"We were going on a trip for my mum's 60th — my two uncles and two aunties also came along,” he said.

"It was disorganised from the start. They delayed our departure by six hours, as they had health inspectors assessing the ship. But they didn't tell us anything.

"When we finally embarked, I was talking to another passenger who thought there might have been cases on the ship before. But that was all I heard about it.”

Besides a daily report about the weather and activities, Mr Redman said they received very little communication from the cruise ship throughout the trip.

"As there were almost 3000 people on the ship, word spread pretty quickly about possible coronavirus cases, but none of the staff confirmed so we thought we were okay,” he said.

"They left forms on our beds every day so we could report if we had a fever, felt ill or out of sorts.

"One guy who felt unwell went down for a temperature check and he said it ended up costing him $380. Surely that price would have put people off getting checked.”

Arriving in Sydney after the 11 days were up, Mr Redman was only told to self-isolate once he returned home.

A view of New Zealand from the Ruby Princess.

He caught a shuttle bus to his uncle's house in Berry before driving to Forbes where he dropped off his mother before continuing on to Shepparton.

"I travelled across two states, got fuel along the way — many others had to fly back to Perth or South Australia,” he said.

"Once I started hearing of cases I decided to go to GV Health. I went on the Monday and told them I'd been on the Ruby Princess and that I felt fine, but I just wanted to be sure.

"I explained four passengers had tested positive to the virus on Friday, but they basically told me I was wasting their time.

"They said that if there were no symptoms, they wouldn't test. It just makes me wonder how many cases are walking around untested?”

Mr Redman called the coronavirus helpline and was told he should have been tested.

He said he hadn't received any communication from Princess Cruises to date about the virus spread, relying instead on news reports.

"I'm a week in and I highly doubt I've got it. But I just really wanted to check,” he said.

"I don't want to be a risk to anyone in the community.

"I feel like this virus has been treated with a bit of a blasé manner in some cases — but we need to be strict if we're going to stop this spread, especially at the rate it's going.”

GV Health was contacted but chief executive Matt Sharp said he would not comment on the details of a specific patient due to "the need to maintain privacy and confidentiality of sensitive information".

The guidelines for testing criteria and related information can be found on the DHHS website.

Princess Cruises was contacted for comment but did not respond by deadline.