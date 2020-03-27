Community hour: Messages of thanks and support

5370537724001

With the changing situation around COVID-19, we have launched a community hour on our Facebook page from 10 am to 11 am to allow locals to send in messages of thanks or to congratulate service workers in the community. Here's what some of you had to say:

● Shell Michelle Hill wanted to send a huge thank you to Nicole Peters Photography, LKS Hair Design and Beauty, Jennifer Broadbent and Brides & Maids who helped her and her partner get married yesterday — with just 24 hours’ notice!