Community hour: Messages of thanks and support

Community hour: Messages of thanks and supportBy Shepparton News
With the changing situation around COVID-19, we have launched a community hour on our Facebook page from 10 am to 11 am to allow locals to send in messages of thanks or to congratulate service workers in the community. Here's what some of you had to say:
● Shell Michelle Hill wanted to send a huge thank you to Nicole Peters Photography, LKS Hair Design and Beauty, Jennifer Broadbent and Brides & Maids who helped her and her partner get married yesterday — with just 24 hours’ notice!
● Leah Jane wanted to give a shout-out to her friend Hayden James. He's a paramedic and has been growing his impressive beard for six years but recently shaved it off due to COVID-19.
● Joy Batstra wanted to share the below thank you to supermarkets who are opening their doors for one hour in the morning for seniors and those with a disability.
“It’s really scary when you go there just to get a few items and younger people are pushing in front of you. I feel safer now! Nice feeling to have.”
● Dayann Wessel-Moon wanted to send a big thank you to the cleaners, orderlies and HAN's at the hospital who, at times, go without recognition.
“It's a team effort, without them nurses’ jobs would be that much harder.”
● Michael Meddings wanted to recognise business owners and management who are working at the moment and facing some tough decisions.