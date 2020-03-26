News

Billy is just gold, but gets himself into trouble

By Madi Chwasta

Part of the family: Becc Jones with Flynn and their gorgeous golden retriever Billy, in 2017.

1 of 1

Billy is a beautiful eight-year-old golden retriever, who has taken a fair few trips to the vet.

“Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong – ear infections, hot spots, even two ACLs,” owner Becc Jones said.

And it’s the Kialla dog’s curiosity that tends to get him into trouble.

For instance, the pup once bit into a deodorant can while Becc’s partner, Wes, was in bed asleep, causing a loud ‘bang'.

“Billy sprung up on the bed and jumped into Wes’ arms as the deodorant can was flying across the room,” she said.

One of his favourite things to do is eat, and he learned to love Becc and Wes’ three-year-old Flynn for this reason, despite being wary of the new family member at first.

“After Flynn has breakfast, I can hear the chairs and I know Billy is cleaning up all the crumbs,” she said.

One time, Flynn was eating an ice-pole, and Billy bounded up to him and devoured it – wooden stick and the rest.

“The vet said the stick would break down, but we found it 10 days later, and it was whole!” she said.

Billy has always been a vocal dog, howling at meal times without fail, or barking when someone walks past their fence.

And he’s always been like this. When they picked him up from the breeder in Invergordon at 10 weeks old - which they found in the News' classifieds in 2012 - the pup cried the whole way home.

“We nearly drove him back,” Becc said with a laugh.

But they quickly fell in love with his inquisitive nature, his great big grin, and for bringing so much laughter and joy across the years.

“He’s definitely part of the family, he’s our fur child,” she said.

“We love him to bits.”

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Lyn McNaught Travel salutes 37 years in business

Thirty-seven years in business is a feat not many business owners achieve, and for Mooroopna’s Lyn McNaught Travel it was certainly one worth saluting too. The business marked the milestone on Monday with owner Lyn McNaught having a glass of red and...

Liz Mellino
Lifestyle

Nathalia artist’s scent of place and time

««Hello print sub: there is an accent on Kristen’s daughter’s name, who is in one of the captions. But can’t put the accent on the caption in SCC so please do it in the paper: Meabh. Thanks, Sandy»» Who doesn’t love the...

John Lewis
Lifestyle

Kyabram family makes the most of their bountiful garden

All available space in the pantry of the Fenn family home in Kyabram is dedicated to storing the excess produce from their bountiful garden. Story: Sharon Wright Photography: Rodney Braithwaite R ows of pickled vegetables, jars of preserved fruit...

Sharon Wright

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton’s first coronavirus case had travelled overseas

Greater Shepparton has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. The News understands the person was tested at Goulburn Valley Health. Another person has tested positive for the virus in Gannawarr...

Madi Chwasta
News

Second coronavirus case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its second confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. Goulburn Valley Health have confirmed that a second person who tested positive for COVID-19 recently returned from overseas.

Shepparton News
News

Third case of coronavirus incorrectly confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported a third confirmed case of COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta