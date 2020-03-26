News

Police investigating Shepparton alcohol thefts

By Shepparton News

Police are hoping to identify this man.

1 of 1

A number of alleged thefts from Shepparton bottle shops have left local police on the hunt for offenders.

Shepparton police are currently asking the community to help them identify two offenders in relation to separate incidents at bottle shops around town.

Police allege on two separate occasions, February 25 and March 3, a Shepparton bottle shop was broken into in the early hours of the morning.

During both incidents bottles of Grey Goose Vodka were taken from the store.

Police have released CCTV images of a male they wish to speak to in relation to the thefts.

At the time of the alleged offending the male was wearing dark coloured pants and a light coloured jumper, grey gloves, a grey beanie and a balaclava covering his mouth.

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact First Constable Berryman at Shepparton Police Station on 5820 5777.

Police are hoping to identify this man.

Another alleged theft occurred from a retailer in Wyndham St, Shepparton, on February 27.

On this occasion police allege a man entered the store, placed two bottles of Jack Daniels down the front of his pants and left without paying.

Police are hoping to speak with the man pictured in relation to the alleged incident.

In the CCTV footage, the man is depicted as having short grey hair and is wearing thongs, blue denim jeans and a blue and white striped T-shirt.

Anyone who can identify the man is urged to contact First Constable Miller at Shepparton Police Station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively confidential reports in relation to both incidents can be made via Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000.

Latest articles

News

In the Archives: Waters receives statewide school sport honour

Elizabeth Routledge of Benalla finally met up with penfriend Teresa Math from Tutong in Bruni with whom she has been exchanging letters with for the past 35 years.

Benalla Ensign
News

Victorian schools, pubs and clubs closed for at least three weeks, police to enforce new rules

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has urged Victorians to stay at home and heed warnings as closures are implemented across the state in a bid to contain coronavirus. A dedicated taskforce of 500 police officers will enforce Victoria’s coronavirus...

Simon Ruppert
News

Emergency relief for self-quarantined from state government

Victorians self-isolating due to coronavirus (COVID-19) with no access to food and essential supplies will receive emergency relief packages under a program introduced by the Victorian Government. The program will support people in mandatory...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton’s first coronavirus case had travelled overseas

Greater Shepparton has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. The News understands the person was tested at Goulburn Valley Health. Another person has tested positive for the virus in Gannawarr...

Madi Chwasta
News

Second coronavirus case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its second confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. Goulburn Valley Health have confirmed that a second person who tested positive for COVID-19 recently returned from overseas.

Shepparton News
News

Third case of coronavirus incorrectly confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported a third confirmed case of COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta