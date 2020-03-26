Police investigating Shepparton alcohol thefts

A number of alleged thefts from Shepparton bottle shops have left local police on the hunt for offenders.

Shepparton police are currently asking the community to help them identify two offenders in relation to separate incidents at bottle shops around town.

Police allege on two separate occasions, February 25 and March 3, a Shepparton bottle shop was broken into in the early hours of the morning.

During both incidents bottles of Grey Goose Vodka were taken from the store.

Police have released CCTV images of a male they wish to speak to in relation to the thefts.

At the time of the alleged offending the male was wearing dark coloured pants and a light coloured jumper, grey gloves, a grey beanie and a balaclava covering his mouth.

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact First Constable Berryman at Shepparton Police Station on 5820 5777.

Police are hoping to identify this man.

Another alleged theft occurred from a retailer in Wyndham St, Shepparton, on February 27.

On this occasion police allege a man entered the store, placed two bottles of Jack Daniels down the front of his pants and left without paying.

Police are hoping to speak with the man pictured in relation to the alleged incident.

In the CCTV footage, the man is depicted as having short grey hair and is wearing thongs, blue denim jeans and a blue and white striped T-shirt.

Anyone who can identify the man is urged to contact First Constable Miller at Shepparton Police Station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively confidential reports in relation to both incidents can be made via Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000.