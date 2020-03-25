Threat of homelessness on rise as COVID-19 continues onslaught

Local housing agencies are bracing for impact as COVID-19 not only threatens the safety of Shepparton's existing homeless community but could also lead to a new wave of locals without a roof over their heads.

BeyondHousing chief executive Celia Adams said Shepparton did not have the necessary crisis options to shelter locals who were homeless and needed to self-isolate during the pandemic.

“All we can use is caravans and motels, and those need to have vacancy and be able to operate,” she said.

“People who are homeless or at risk will often stay with a friend or family member — but with social distancing, even that's not on offer.

“And they usually have existing poor health in addition to facing the threat of coronavirus.

“The combination of these two could be disastrous for the local homeless community but it will be very difficult for them to socially isolate.”

Ms Adams said the Victorian Government's recent $220 000 cash injection into local homelessness organisations came at the ideal time.

Particularly as more and more locals could struggle to maintain stable housing as COVID-19 threatened jobs and businesses across the district.

“We haven't seen an increase in numbers yet, but we believe the impact, when it does come, will be enduring,” Ms Adams said.

“And we don't know how long it will last.

“This is affecting so many local industries, including hospitality, retail and sport — and the potential job losses could be almost too great to imagine.”

Ms Adams said these job losses could start a domino effect.

“People will experience increased utility costs because they are home all day where they might not have been,” she said.

“There will be the social impact from people being thrust into stressful situations.

“We hope this won't happen, but increased stress can lead to family violence and alcohol and drug abuse, which can be precursors to homelessness.”

While Ms Adams said Greater Shepparton housing agencies were "in the calm before the storm", she assured locals organisations were still operating.

“Because the situation has escalated so quickly, we have had to close our doors to face-to-face appointments,” she said.

“But we still ask people to contact us via phone, email, Facebook or Twitter.

“And if you need to come into the office because you have no access to a phone, just knock on the door. We will provide service while still maintaining appropriate social distancing.

“We also manage our own housing stock and if our properties become vacant, we will be absolutely committed to tenanting them to those in need.”

Local agencies are encouraging residents with safe, secure housing to be "smart and considerate" when it comes to handling the coronavirus panic.

“People who are homeless can't buy food in bulk. They often go multiple times a week — but because of panic-buying, they can't find anything,” Ms Adams said.

“I encourage people to consider supporting local charities who provide essentials such as food and hygiene products, such as Foodshare.”

Accommodation providers, such as hotels, motels, pubs and caravan parks, are also urged to get in touch with BeyondHousing if they have available spaces to let.

To get in touch with BeyondHousing, call 1800 825 955 or email [email protected]

To donate or for more information, head to beyondhousing.org.au