Shepparton’s Thai Orchid offering drive up, pick up takeaway

Shepparton's Thai Orchid Restaurant is now offering a new service - drive up, pick up takeaway.

The idea has been brought to life through an outdoor kiosk built on the footpath out the front of the Nixon St restaurant.

The kiosk, which is now up-and-running, will allow customers to park out the front of the building and be served by owner Graeme Murphy.

Mr Murphy will approach each car to take their order before radioing the order back to the kitchen.

Once ready, Mr Murphy will bring the food out to the car in a tray, allowing the customer to grab their food, pay via tap-and-go EFTPOS and leave without any human or surface contact.

“The safest thing for us to do is to limit the exposure the customers have to any premises - if the customers are in their cars, it is the safest place to be, rather then getting out and opening doors, touching handles or leaning on counters,” Mr Murphy said.

“So we thought, ‘ok, the safest place for them is in their cars, we will bring the food to them and limit the customers’ risk and our risk'.”

Mr Murphy said customers were also able to order meals over the phone, with any order over $100 able to be paid over the phone while any order below $100 can use the tap-and-go function on EFTPOS cards.

With his father-in-law suffering from a heart condition, Mr Murphy said the family understood the importance of protecting the health and safety of staff and the wider community.

“We know exactly what people are going through . . . we understand it's hard for everyone, it is very difficult,” he said.

“Even if we don't make money, we want to be able to pay the bills and pay the staff.”

Thai Orchid Restaurant's outdoor kiosk is open from 5 pm to 8.30 pm, Tuesday to Sunday, with the menu available online and via Facebook.