News

Witnesses sought to Numurkah collision and Shepparton bushfire

By Liz Mellino

Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit detectives say two fires, which started in bushland early yesterday morning, are suspicious.

1 of 1

Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit detectives say two fires which started in bushland early Tuesday morning are suspicious.

Detective Senior Constable Paul Van Emmerik said the two fires started between 3.30 am and 4 am in bushland along the north side of Peter Ross-Edwards Causeway between Shepparton and Mooroopna.

“We did have an initial call from a car driving past — the driver observed flames in the treeline and he contacted the fire brigade,” he said.

Country Fire Authority personnel attended the blaze alongside police and quickly extinguished the fires.

Sen Const Van Emmerik said the fires were deemed suspicious as there was "no other cause" that could have been the reason they ignited.

He said police believed they were lit by the same offender.

Shepparton CIU detectives are also investigating a grass fire which occurred on Friday, March 20. Police confirmed the fire started about 10 pm, when grass situated adjacent to 169 The Boulevard, Shepparton, between the river and the road, was set alight.

It is understood the fire could be observed from the road and burnt about five square metres of bushland before it was extinguished by Country Fire Authority personnel.

Anyone with information regarding the fires or who observed people loitering in the area at the time is urged to phone the Shepparton Police Station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

-------------------------------------------------------------

Numurkah police are calling for witnesses after a vehicle collided with a parked car in the town last week.

Senior Constable Damien Duggan said the incident occurred about 1.45 pm on Friday, March 20 at the intersection of Melville and Knox Sts.

“A silver Ford Focus was parked on Melville St and a silver Ford sedan that was driving north collided with the Ford Focus,” he said.

The driver of the Ford sedan left the scene without stopping, travelling west down Knox St.

“The vehicle was last seen driving towards Shepparton, possibly with a front bumper partially hanging off,” Sen Const Duggan said.

The Ford Focus sustained moderate damage to its rear driver's side back panelling and had to be towed from the scene.

Police said no-one was inside the vehicle at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the damaged Ford sedan is urged to phone the Numurkah Police Station on 5862 3311.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au

Latest articles

Sport

Heathcote could play mid-week HDFNL games

YOU may be seeing Heathcote in action on a weeknight in season 2020. Heathcote District Football Netball League chairman Peter Cole has suggested mid-week games could be on the cards later this year. With the start of the season delayed, at least...

Brayden May
Sport

Colbinabbin tops off a terrific season

COLBINABBIN’S season has ended in stunning fashion after the club won two Campaspe Tennis Association grand finals on Saturday. The club’s junior side in Section B started the day in perfect fashion as they overcame Lockington Bamawm United 3 in...

Brayden May
Sport

Heathcote Panthers season throw into jeopardy

THE Heathcote Panthers’ basketball finals campaign has been halted by concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Bendigo Basketball Association announced the current season had been postponed until further notice as...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton’s first coronavirus case had travelled overseas

Greater Shepparton has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. The News understands the person was tested at Goulburn Valley Health. Another person has tested positive for the virus in Gannawarr...

Madi Chwasta
News

Second coronavirus case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its second confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. Goulburn Valley Health have confirmed that a second person who tested positive for COVID-19 recently returned from overseas.

Shepparton News
News

Third case of coronavirus incorrectly confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported a third confirmed case of COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta