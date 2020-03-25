Witnesses sought to Numurkah collision and Shepparton bushfire

Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit detectives say two fires which started in bushland early Tuesday morning are suspicious.

Detective Senior Constable Paul Van Emmerik said the two fires started between 3.30 am and 4 am in bushland along the north side of Peter Ross-Edwards Causeway between Shepparton and Mooroopna.

“We did have an initial call from a car driving past — the driver observed flames in the treeline and he contacted the fire brigade,” he said.

Country Fire Authority personnel attended the blaze alongside police and quickly extinguished the fires.

Sen Const Van Emmerik said the fires were deemed suspicious as there was "no other cause" that could have been the reason they ignited.

He said police believed they were lit by the same offender.

Shepparton CIU detectives are also investigating a grass fire which occurred on Friday, March 20. Police confirmed the fire started about 10 pm, when grass situated adjacent to 169 The Boulevard, Shepparton, between the river and the road, was set alight.

It is understood the fire could be observed from the road and burnt about five square metres of bushland before it was extinguished by Country Fire Authority personnel.

Anyone with information regarding the fires or who observed people loitering in the area at the time is urged to phone the Shepparton Police Station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

-------------------------------------------------------------

Numurkah police are calling for witnesses after a vehicle collided with a parked car in the town last week.

Senior Constable Damien Duggan said the incident occurred about 1.45 pm on Friday, March 20 at the intersection of Melville and Knox Sts.

“A silver Ford Focus was parked on Melville St and a silver Ford sedan that was driving north collided with the Ford Focus,” he said.

The driver of the Ford sedan left the scene without stopping, travelling west down Knox St.

“The vehicle was last seen driving towards Shepparton, possibly with a front bumper partially hanging off,” Sen Const Duggan said.

The Ford Focus sustained moderate damage to its rear driver's side back panelling and had to be towed from the scene.

Police said no-one was inside the vehicle at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the damaged Ford sedan is urged to phone the Numurkah Police Station on 5862 3311.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au