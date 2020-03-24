Shepparton student overjoyed Youth Allowance now included in COVID-19 stimulus package

5370537724001

Students across Greater Shepparton are breathing a sigh of relief after the government announced those on Youth Allowance, Austudy and Abstudy would be included in the COVID-19 stimulus package.

The announcement, made on Monday night, could see payments double for local students, who are now entitled to an additional $550 a fortnight.

Initially only those on Jobseeker (Newstart), Farm Household Allowance and Parenting Payment were entitled to the additional payments.

It's welcome news for students like Shepparton's Courtney Carter, 23, who is currently studying liberal arts at Shepparton ACE Secondary College.

"The first thing I felt was a sense of relief,” she said.

"On Monday I sat down and added up all my expenses — food, transport, bills, rent. And I realised I'd have absolutely nothing left over. I almost had a breakdown.

"I don't ask for help unless absolutely necessary but I had to think — how will I provide for myself now?”

Ms Carter has been unable to work because of full-time study and medical conditions which prevent her from standing or walking for long periods of time.

She said the extra payments could help with additional costs if classes moved online.

"It will help hugely, whether I decide to use my phone or buy a laptop to continue studies,” she said.

"It'll also help with internet payments and phone data so I can communicate with the school, as well as schooling fees and living essentials.”

With her father on a carer payment and her mother on a disability support pension, Ms Carter also hoped she could use this allowance to help support her family.

"They're still not eligible for the additional $550 — although I hope that will change,” she said.

"My parents have always helped me out, and while it's been tight financially throughout the years, they have always supported me to go through school and have food and clothes.

"Hopefully I'll now have enough money coming in that I can help them too if they need it.”

Ms Carter said many students still felt pressured to attend universities and schools, as Youth Allowance could be suspended if they didn't attend full-time.

"But I think it's risky going to uni at the moment — not because I'm afraid of the virus for myself but because I'm afraid of the impact it could have on the community,” she said.

"If I can stop it or slow it down by not attending, I'm going to do it.

"But if people still feel the need to attend uni, please follow the government's instructions on hygiene and social distancing. Let's care about those in our community who are vulnerable.”

More than 230 000 full-time Australian students will be included in the stimulus package.

The payments will last six months, with asset tests and waiting times for these groups to be waived.

Sole traders and casual workers who are laid off as a result of government shutdowns of restaurants, gyms, clubs and other venues will also be entitled to the $550 payments.

The $66 billion package, which was originally announced on Sunday, comes a week after the government announced its initial $17.6 billion stimulus package.