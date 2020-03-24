Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation.

While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are actively working to change the way they operate in response to the pandemic.

Both the criminal and civil courts are moving to a position where court appearances can be managed through the electronic and digital environment, with e-court pilots under way.

“Not all courts have the technical capability yet, but considerable work is under way to build that as soon as possible,” Supreme Court of Victoria Chief Justice and Courts Council chair Anne Ferguson said.

“Pilots will start immediately across the courts to test the technology ... the situation is fluid and moving fast and, while we cannot predict what may happen with COVID-19 in the immediate future, we will continue to move to a more agile and flexible environment.”

The News understands contested committal hearings listed across the state this week and the following seven weeks will be adjourned.

Matters listed to commence this week were scheduled to be mentioned in court yesterday for the purposes of being adjourned and matters for the following seven weeks will be the subject of further communication.

Straight hand-up brief matters will continue to be heard.

“A considerable amount of work is under way across all Victorian courts and VCAT to reduce

the spread of COVID-19,” Ms Ferguson said.

“Each jurisdiction will update the profession and community as any changes or decisions are

made.”

If you are concerned a health issue may impact your ability to attend court, contact the court venue as early as possible to discuss options for how the matter may proceed.