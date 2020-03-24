News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

By Liz Mellino

It’s business as usual at the Shepparton Law Courts.

1 of 1

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation.

While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are actively working to change the way they operate in response to the pandemic.

Both the criminal and civil courts are moving to a position where court appearances can be managed through the electronic and digital environment, with e-court pilots under way.

“Not all courts have the technical capability yet, but considerable work is under way to build that as soon as possible,” Supreme Court of Victoria Chief Justice and Courts Council chair Anne Ferguson said.

“Pilots will start immediately across the courts to test the technology ... the situation is fluid and moving fast and, while we cannot predict what may happen with COVID-19 in the immediate future, we will continue to move to a more agile and flexible environment.”

The News understands contested committal hearings listed across the state this week and the following seven weeks will be adjourned.

Matters listed to commence this week were scheduled to be mentioned in court yesterday for the purposes of being adjourned and matters for the following seven weeks will be the subject of further communication.

Straight hand-up brief matters will continue to be heard.

“A considerable amount of work is under way across all Victorian courts and VCAT to reduce
the spread of COVID-19,” Ms Ferguson said.

“Each jurisdiction will update the profession and community as any changes or decisions are
made.”

If you are concerned a health issue may impact your ability to attend court, contact the court venue as early as possible to discuss options for how the matter may proceed.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton’s buses are running as normal with extra cleaning

Shepparton’s buses are operating, business as usual - but with a new cleaning protocol - amid the coronavirus outbreak. Shepparton Dyson driver Tony Johnston said drivers had been instructed to clean the bus at least four times a day with...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton’s first coronavirus case had travelled overseas

Greater Shepparton has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. The News understands the person was tested at Goulburn Valley Health. Another person has tested positive for the virus in Gannawarr...

Madi Chwasta
News

Second coronavirus case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its second confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. Goulburn Valley Health have confirmed that a second person who tested positive for COVID-19 recently returned from overseas.

Shepparton News
News

Victorian schools closed from Tuesday, non-essential activity to stop over the next 48 hours

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says schools across the state will close from Tuesday in an attempt to “combat” the spread of COVID-19 On Friday school children were due to start their end-of-term holidays, however Mr Andrews said it an a statement...

James Bennett