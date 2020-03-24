Trapped in Peru: Kialla West couple in COVID-19 hotel lockdown

When Kialla West couple David and Sally Cole began planning their South America trip 18 months ago, they had two goals to tick off the bucket list: scale Machu Picchu and cruise around Cape Horn.

A total lockdown in their Peruvian hotel – with no end date in sight and zero flights back home – certainly wasn’t on the cards.

The couple has been trapped in a Lima Swissôtel since Monday last week, waiting anxiously for quarantine to be lifted and Peru’s borders – which the government shut suddenly on March 15 to slow the spread of coronavirus – to reopen.

Thousands of travellers swarmed Lima's airports on Monday, attempting to catch a flight before the borders closed.

Flying out from Australia on March 8, David and Sally said they had no idea what was to come – or how fast the COVID-19 contagion would sweep the globe.

“At that point, the virus was only confined to China and there had been a few sporadic episodes in other countries,” Sally said.

“We weren’t worried, as it hadn’t hit North or South America at that point. We weren't expecting a pandemic.”

But after a blissful week touring historic Cusco and exploring the Andes Mountains, everything began to unravel.

David Cole at Machu Picchu.

On March 15 the couple returned to Lima from Machu Picchu, two days before their three-week cruise to Buenos Aires with Oceania Cruises.

“We then found out via a group chat with other passengers that the cruise had been cancelled. We were devastated, to be honest,” David said.

“We settled into the Swissôtel, not sure what to do next.”

That night, at 11.30 pm, the couple awoke to a call from Oceania Cruises representatives.

“They told us the Peruvian border would close at midnight on Monday night and we had only 24 hours to find a flight and get out,” David said.

“They said, ‘pack your bags, we’ll pick you up at 8 am and take you to the airport'.”

Arriving at the terminal the next morning, David and Sally walked into pandemonium.

Thousands crowded the halls with queues stretching out the doors, all anxious to return home.

David and Sally Cole (third and fourth from the left) celebrate two birthdays with their group at the Swissotel where they are stranded.

After waiting in line for five hours, the Kialla couple heard the dreaded announcement over the airport intercom – no more flights.

Gutted and unsure what the future held, David and Sally returned to their hotel.

And walked straight into lockdown.

“That night they announced a total quarantine for two weeks. No new guests were allowed into the hotel and we weren't allowed to leave,” David said.

Lima has been turned into a ghost town as similar restrictions are enforced across the city.

On Tuesday night, the government announced a curfew from 8 pm to 5 am every night.

“The national guard and police are at every junction. There’s no public transport or private cars allowed on the roads. It’s dead-quiet in the streets,” Sally said.

“Only pharmacies and medical centres are still open, plus occasional grocery stores. But only one person is allowed to attend these shops at a time.”

The Swissôtel has suddenly become David and Sally’s world.

A 345-room venue, only 12 of the rooms are occupied, with 18 guests in the building plus hotel staff who have nowhere else to go.

Guests are discouraged from mixing in groups, so the gym, bar and all restaurants except one have been closed.

However, clients have been assured the hotel will not run out of food.

David and Sally said everyone in the hotel was making the best of a tough situation.

“We’ve gotten to know the other guests very quickly – six of them were actually supposed to go on the cruise with us,” David said.

“Yesterday two of the people in our group had a birthday, so we had a little party for them. The hotel staff made a cake and provided champagne. It was lovely.

“The hotel has been absolutely marvellous in all of this.”

While they’ve been promised the borders will reopen in two weeks, the couple has heard rumours the quarantine could extend up to 90 days.

Like the thousands of other stranded travellers, David and Sally are devouring every new piece of information they can find.

“Because we can’t speak Spanish, it’s very difficult to get information,” Sally said.

“And the Australian Embassy in Peru has shut down, so it’s hard to let anyone in Australia know we’re here.

“We have no travel insurance now the World Health Organization has declared a pandemic, so we’re just going to lay low until the airports reopen.

“The Peruvian government has been great and taken our details and will let us know when restrictions are lifted.”

But when it comes to the Australian Government, David and Sally are less impressed.

“We haven’t heard anything from them, we don’t even know if they’re doing anything,” Sally said.

“We’ve made contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, but as far as they’re concerned, we should just get out as soon as we can on a commercial flight.

“Malta liaised with the Peruvian government and sent a plane for Maltese travellers. If a little country like Malta can do that, why can’t Australia? It’s pretty frustrating.”

As for the rising threat of coronavirus, the couple said they were just taking it one day at a time.

“We’re very healthy and constantly washing our hands,” David said.

“We are aware of the situation surrounding the virus, but we want to be positive and make the most of the predicament we’re in.”