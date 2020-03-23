Death of a young Shepparton woman during childbirth “could have been prevented”

The death of a young Shepparton woman at Goulburn Valley Health in 2014 could have been prevented, a coroner has found.

A coronial inquest into the death of Sommer Bethany Warren, 18, who died while giving birth to her son, was handed down last week more than five years after her death on October 6, 2014.

“Sommer's death was unexpected and tragic, and the tragedy is compounded by her very young age,” Coroner Audrey Jamieson said in her findings.

The inquest found Ms Warren died after suffering a seizure and cardiac arrest due to severe hypertension while she was in labour.

Her baby boy survived.

Ms Jamieson found a failure to administer Ms Warren intravenous labetalol and magnesium sulphate at the appropriate time to treat hypertension was a "missed opportunity" in preventing the young woman's death.

The findings report Ms Warren was admitted to Goulburn Valley Health on October 6, 2014, to be induced for labour when she was 41 weeks and two days pregnant.

At 5.55 pm that day Ms Warren was recorded as being hypertensive, before becoming drowsy and experiencing flickering eyelids.

At 6.23 pm she went into cardiac arrest and hospital staff began resuscitating her.

Just over 15 minutes later at 6.39 pm Ms Warren's baby boy was delivered via emergency caesarean, before she was pronounced dead just after 7 pm.

Ms Jamieson said it was necessary to hold an inquest into Ms Warren's death to examine the medical evidence in a bid to establish the exact cause of her death.

“I also considered there were matters of public health and safety related to the management of Sommer's pregnancy that warranted further exploration through a public hearing,” she said.

In her finding's Ms Jamieson addressed the "significant delay" between Ms Warren's death and the finalisation of the coronial process.

She acknowledged this, along with the court failing to communicate with Ms Warren's family over an extended period, could only have "increased the distress of her family" saying she apologised "unreservedly".

On April 9 last year a panel of four expert medical witnesses came together to give evidence surrounding the inquest.

The panel's findings uncovered that chest compressions were not administered to Ms Warren until three minutes after she went into cardiac arrest.

The panel also considered it "inappropriate practice" to administer 50mg of IV labetalol to Ms Warren when she started having a seizure, agreeing it should have been administered in 20mg doses.

In the findings Ms Jamieson acknowledged the evidence indicated some aspects of the management of Ms Warren's resuscitation fell below the required standard of care, however, she made no specific recommendations in relation to Goulburn Valley Health.

“The hospital completed a contemporaneous review and subsequently implemented changes in response to Sommer's death,” she said.

“I am satisfied that the hospital has identified and made appropriate changes with the aim of promoting health and safety and preventing like deaths.”

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp confirmed the hospital accepted the Coroner's findings into the death of Ms Warren.

“GV Health would like to express its deepest regret to the family and acknowledges the impact this tragedy has had on the Warren family,” Mr Sharp said.

"GV Health has implemented changes following Ms Warren’s death and is committed to continuously improving the care and services for people in the Goulburn Valley region.”