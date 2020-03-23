News

Stimulus packages to give small businesses a helping hand

By James Bennett

A range of packages have been introduced to help small business during the pandemic.

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce president John Anderson has welcomed two economic stimulus packages announced during the weekend in response to the coronavirus.

Yesterday, Prime Minster Scott Morrison unveiled the Federal Government's second package worth $66 billion, while on Saturday the Victorian Government released the details of a $1.7 billion package.

Mr Anderson said it was promising to see all sides of politics coming together to help stem the bleeding many businesses will face.

“They put aside politics to respond quickly,” Mr Anderson said.

“Some of these measures can help ensure the survival, so if some of these businesses do need to close for extended period of time, they can eventually re-open smoothly.”

Full payroll tax refunds for the 2019/20 financial year to small and medium-sized businesses will be available in the Victorian Government package.

It will be available for payrolls less than $3 million.

The government says payments will save eligible businesses up to $113 000 a year.

The same businesses will also be able to defer any payroll tax for the first three months of the 2020/21 financial year until January 1, 2021.

Commercial tenants in Victorian Government buildings can apply for rent relief – a move private landlords are also being encouraged to undertake – and 2020 land tax payments will be deferred for eligible small businesses.

During a press conference yesterday, Mr Morrison said the federal package was aimed at those on the "frontline of the economic impact of the coronavirus".

“To preserve the businesses that comprise our economy, so on the other side they can bounce back strongly and don't have reassemble themselves from the ruins of failed businesses,” Mr Morrison said.

“There is no two-week quick fix, there is no four-week shutdown and it will all go away and we'll all get to go on about our business ... there is no quick solutions, we have to steal ourselves for the next six months.”

Mr Morrison said grants of up to $100 000 would be available for small and medium-sized businesses.

The first stimulus package was worth $17.8 billion.

Mr Morrison said there would be more packages and support.

