Couple together for 42 years still surprise each other

When Michelle saw “Happy Anniversary Michelle Carey” emblazoned in LED lights outside Harvey Norman flooring on the Goulburn Valley Highway last Wednesday, she cried.

“I burst into tears,” she said.

“But then I was sort of smirking at the same time.”

She knew immediately it was Matt, her partner of 42 years, as this type of elaborate surprise was “typical” of their relationship.

“One time I had to open all these envelopes with these cryptic clues,” Michelle said.

“He surprised me with tickets to see Sting in concert.”

Another year, they had dinner at Bohjass on Wyndham St for their anniversary, and Matt had organised local entertainer Anthony Tenace to croon Amazed by Lonestar at their table.

However, the most extravagant surprise was this time two years ago, when they went on a trip to Krabi in Thailand in late March.

“We were there for a few days, and Matt really wanted to be up for the sunrise - and I mean, really wanted to get to the sunrise” Michelle said.

“We were on the beach, and he grabbed me, and dropped down to one knee and proposed.

“He organised a camera to click every 30 seconds to make sure each moment was captured.”

It was 40 years on the day since they met, and Michelle had absolutely no idea what was in store.

“He organised the whole wedding the next day, and monitored the sunset times so we'd see the sunset during the ceremony, and we renewed our vows on the beach,” she said.

“The night played out to a playlist of our favourite songs - my favourite First Time Ever I Saw Your Face by George Michael, Phil Collins’ You'll Be Then My Heart, Just The Way You Are by Billy Joel and Perfect by Ed Sheeran.

“We had a whole evening on the beach, with a butler and a five-course meal.”

“It was the most magical, perfect night - just like the Ed Sheeran song - and we danced on the beach barefoot under a full moon.

“We were sobbing the entire time!”

Met when they were teenagers: the young couple at Mount Buffalo.

But 37 years earlier, their engagement could not have been more different - it came out of a mutual decision.

“Why don’t we get married?” Michelle asked.

“Why not?” Matt replied.

The couple, living in Wangaratta at the time, rode their motorbike to Shepparton for the summer bush market, got a good deal on a ring at FC Johns, then headed down to the lake and ate fish and chips by the water.

But for the most part, their life played out like the perfect love story.

Family is the biggest legacy: the Carey family in 2018.

They met when they were only teenagers - Michelle was 13 and Matt was 16 - on a camping trip, and they were drawn to one another from the beginning.

Michelle insists it was fate. Her family normally went camping in Tocumwal, but they decided last minute to travel south-east to Whitfield instead.

As Matt unloaded his motorbike off his trailer, he saw Michelle and was compelled to talk to her.

“I thought, wow, I need to meet her,” he said.

For the ensuing years, Michelle living in Shepparton and Matt in Wangaratta, they posted letters back and forth - his soaked in Brut perfume, hers soaked in Charlie - trying to lessen the 100 km divide between them.

“I sent her a letter with the lyrics from the song Just the way you are by Billy Joel,” Matt said.

“With the old cassette deck - stop, start, stop, start - I wrote every word down.”

"Magical": Matt and Michelle in Krabi, Thailand for a surprise renewal of vows on their 40th anniversary.

And in another twist of fate, Matt found a broken telephone box not far from his house, which allowed him to make limitless calls to her for free.

“It would normally cost a fair bit, like every 20 cents going through every 30 seconds,” Michelle said.

“We would sit on the phone for hours until mum or dad would tell me to go to bed.”

As soon as Matt got his licence - “straight on the day I turned 18,” he would drive to see her as often as he could, and their relationship developed in earnest.

March is their month of milestones: they met on the 25th in ‘78, were engaged on the 1st in ’82, and had a “traditional” wedding on the 26th the year after that.

42 years together: the Shepparton couple are as strong as ever.

For their honeymoon, they fondly remember driving their panel van north to Queensland with trains of toilet paper attached to the back, and ‘just married’ painted on the back window.

“The truckies were tooting their horns all the way there,” Michelle said.

And then a few years later, tragedy struck. Michelle's father passed away at 47 years old, and one of his lessons stayed with the couple.

“Dad was big on making memories, and he always told me to make as many as I could,” Michelle said.

And that's what Matt and Michelle vowed to do. They made life fun and spontaneous, even through the difficult times.

They managed and owned businesses together and separately for 35 years, and raised five “gorgeous, loving, hard-working” children - Rhianon, Taneil, Dillan, Taylah and Destiny - now in their 20s and 30s with kids of their own.

“It was 15 years before we had a night away by ourselves,” Matt said.

When they had financial challenges, they sold up their house, moved out of town, and operated a hobby farm for seven years.

At another point, when Michelle was in her 30s, she joined a band and performed lead vocals at clubs and weddings across the Goulburn Valley.

“It was a really good outlet for me because I was at home with the kids all the time,” she said.

Matt joined in on the fun, too.

“He was the roadie and mixer,” Michelle said.

Although there were twists and turns, there were fundamental aspects of their relationship that remained grounded and constant - their mutual love of family and time spent together.

“We start the day together, and we always do things together,” Michelle said.

“We’ve definitely had our ups and downs, and had some challenging times.

“But we never take each other for granted, and we always help each other be the best versions of ourselves.”

“We’re best friends,” Matt said.

They said the greatest legacy of their relationship were their children, and their five grandchildren.

‘What we’re most proud of in our relationship is we’ve got five gorgeous, well-adjusted, happy, crazy, intelligent kids,” she said.

“They’re all nuts!” Matt chimed in.

“When we are all get together, we have a ball,” Michelle beamed.

“When we look at them, there’s just so much love for each other, and I think that’s a pretty good legacy to leave behind.”

Now, the couple work together as individual proprietors of Harvey Norman flooring, and have decided to stay put in Shepparton to watch their grandchildren grow.

And while life can take many unexpected challenges, one thing is for sure - they will never stop surprising one another.

“Why would we?” Matt said.