Shepparton to benefit from a Victorian Drug Court

“In my view every headquarter court in Victoria should have a Drug Court,” she said.

“Long-term, entrenched drug addictions cannot be solved overnight — people are coming before the courts every day across the state for criminal offending which has occurred in the context of a long-standing drug addiction.

“It will lead to a reduction in recidivism and allow more people to become productive members of society.”

The expansion into Shepparton comes following a $35 million investment by the government in the 2019-20 budget.

With the program expected to provide capacity for up to 120 offenders to address their drug and alcohol issues, Ms King said the program would have many positive effects on the community.

“It will have positive flow-on effects for the family of people who suffer from alcohol and drug addictions and it will also save our community the cost of incarceration, which is approximately $350 per prisoner, per day, which is $127,750 per year,” she said.

“A very high proportion of the cases we deal with at Slater & King are related to drug and/or alcohol addictions ... this is excellent news for the Shepparton community.”

The legislation introduced on Wednesday will see the Drug Court, which has been running at the Dandenong and Melbourne magistrates’ courts, expanded to Shepparton, Ballarat and the County Court — an announcement welcomed by the Australian Lawyers Alliance.

“Therapeutic justice works — it reduces recidivism and is better for community safety,” ALA national criminal justice spokesperson Greg Barns said.

“Jailing people with addiction does not resolve the core issues — addiction programs in prisons are ‘one size fits all’ and often have long waiting lists.”

Attorney-General Jill Hennessy said existing Drug Courts had proven to be successful with results showing a reduction in re-offending, which in turn improved community safety and decreased the burden on the courts and corrections system.

Ms Hennessy said the Shepparton Drug Court, which is expected to commence next year, would focus on providing services to help with the local challenges of drug-related crime.

“We know that the Drug Court has a tangible impact on keeping people out of prison, keeping the community safe and delivering social and economic benefits,” she said.

“Investing in programs that reduce the underlying causes of crime will reduce costs involved with the criminal justice system in the long term.”

How does a Drug Court work?

The News asked lawyer and Slater & King Lawyers director Emma King how the Drug Court actually worked:

The accused person who wishes to enter into the Drug Court must plead guilty.

For them to enter the Drug Court, the accused person must be assessed as suitable.

The court then imposes a sentence of up to two years’ imprisonment, but defers or suspends the term of imprisonment while the person undergoes drug treatment and supervision.

This is called a Drug Treatment Order.

The person subject to a Drug Treatment Order will then have regular court appearances before the Drug Court magistrate who will check on their progress.

They will also meet with drug and alcohol counsellors and will be required to undertake regular drug testing.

There may be other strict conditions imposed upon them while they are on the program.

If they comply with the order, they don’t have to serve the jail sentence, but if they don’t comply with the order, they can have additional conditions imposed upon them or serve the term of imprisonment.