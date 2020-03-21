Lane closures southbound on Hume Hwy

News
Lane closures southbound on Hume HwyBy Spencer Fowler Steen
Lane closures will be in place on Hume Fwy southbound at various locations between Benalla and Violet Town, starting on Monday, March 23, according to the Department of Transport.
Sealing works will be undertaken daily from 7 am to 5 pm, until Wednesday, March 25.
One lane of traffic will remain open, with the speed set at 40 km/h for the safety of the community and workers.
The department suggests drivers allow an additional five minutes for their journey.
Works are weather-dependent, so dates and times may change.
The department thanks motorists for their patience and safe driving during these important works.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.