News

Lane closures southbound on Hume Hwy

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Southbound lanes will be closed on Hume Fwy at various locations between Violet Town and Benalla from March 23 to 25. Drivers should allow five minutes of extra travel time.

1 of 1

Lane closures will be in place on Hume Fwy southbound at various locations between Benalla and Violet Town, starting on Monday, March 23, according to the Department of Transport.

Sealing works will be undertaken daily from 7 am to 5 pm, until Wednesday, March 25.

One lane of traffic will remain open, with the speed set at 40 km/h for the safety of the community and workers.

The department suggests drivers allow an additional five minutes for their journey.

Works are weather-dependent, so dates and times may change.

The department thanks motorists for their patience and safe driving during these important works.

Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.

Latest articles

Finance

Home loan customers to get payment break

Australia’s major banks are allowing home loan and small business customers to defer their loan repayments amid fallout from the worsening coronavirus crisis.

AAP Newswire
Finance

RBA to buy up to $5bn in first round of QE

The Reserve Bank plans to buy up to $5 billion in Australian government bonds in round one of its freshly announced quantitative easing program.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Telstra halts job cuts, suspends late fees

Telstra has frozen its job cutting program for six months and suspended late payment fees and disconnections in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

‘You’re not welcome’: Melbourne shoppers raid Shepparton supermarkets

Irate locals are calling for supermarkets to enforce stricter limits as reports spread of “convoys” of people from as far as Melbourne arriving in Greater Shepparton to strip shelves of supplies.

Charmayne Allison
News

Army deployed to Lemnos to help Australia’s only mask factory

Australian Defence Force soldiers have been deployed to help Australia’s only mask manufacturer, Med-Con, near Shepparton.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Virus screening clinic now open at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health has announced the establishment of a COVID-19 screening station and acute respiratory clinic.

Morgan Dyer